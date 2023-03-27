Although we know little about the early life of St. Rupert, he is believed to have been born in Gaul territory, in modern-day France, around the year 660. Some records indicate that he may have been a member of the Merovignian royal line, although he lived with great asceticism, giving much to the poor and spending most of his time in fasting and prayer.

Eventually, Rupert was consecrated as Bishop of Worms in what is now Germany, where he served as a wise and devout leader. However, the largely pagan population eventually beat him, and drove him out of the city.

Rupert then made a pilgrimage to Rome, where he received the answer to his prayer sin the form of Duke Theodo of Bavaria. Bavaria at the time was not completely pagan, but had not yet fully embraced Christianity. Although many missionaries had evangelized there, the local religion tended to merge pagan aspects with Christian, creating a heretical mixed faith. The duke asked Rupert to restore and correct the faith throughout the land, and Rupert came to Regensburg to help.

Throughout his extensive mission in Bavaria, Rupert brought a group of priests and began working to convert the local people. His work brought about many conversions and many miracles, including healings. He and his priests built a great church in Salzburg, which they placed under the patronage of St. Peter. They also built a monastery in the Order of St. Benedict, and Rupert’s niece became abbess at a Benedictine convent they built nearby.

Rupert served as both Bishop of Salzburg and abbot of the monastery, and this pairing of the two roles was continued on by his successor until the late 10th century.

St. Rupert died after celebrating Mass on Easter Sunday, March 27, 718. There are many churches and monasteries named after him, including Salzburg’s Cathedral of St. Rupert, and the Church of St. Rupert, which is believed to be the oldest surviving church in Vienna.

