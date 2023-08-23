St. Rose of Lima was born in Lima, Peru, on April 30, 1586. She consecrated her life to God as a very young girl, and spent many years praying, fasting and doing penance. She joined the Third Order of St. Dominic, and supported her parents while living in a small hut on their land. During the last three years of her life, Rose was very ill, and was cared for by a government official and his wife.

At age 31, Rose died on August 24, 1617. She had prophesied that she would die on that day, which is the feast of St. Bartholomew. St. Rose was canonized in 1671 by Pope Clement X, and is the first saint of the Americas.