St. Roderick, also known as Ruderic, was a priest in Cabra, Spain, who served during the Moors’ persecution of Christians.

Roderick had two brothers — one was a Muslim and the other a fallen-away Catholic. One day, he tried to break up an argument between them, and they turned on him, beating him unconscious. While he was out cold, the Muslim brother paraded Roderick through the streets, proclaiming that he wished to become a Muslim. He told authorities that Roderick had converted to Islam.

When Roderick regained consciousness, he renounced his brother’s story, proclaiming his devotion to Catholicism and God. He was accused to apostasy and imprisoned, where he met another man charged similarly named Solomon. After a lengthy imprisonment, both men were beheaded.