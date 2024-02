St. Richard of Lucca was the father of Sts. Willibald, Winnebald, and Walburga. He and two of his sons were on a pilgrimage to Rome from Wessex, where they lived. Richard died on the way, at Lucca, Italy.

After his death, miracles were reported at Richard’s tomb. He was venerated by the citizens of Lucca, who made up stories about his life and dubbed him “king of the English.”