St. Otto was born in 1060, in Swabia, to a noble family. He was ordained as a priest before he turned 30, and was made chancellor to Emperor Henry VI in 1101.

In 1106, Otto was made a bishop. He worked to build up existing monasteries and founded new ones, and built several schools and churches. He was called “Father of the monks” for his dedication to supporting and protecting religious orders.

Otto was sent to bring Christianity to Pomerania in 1124, and he converted many people with his inspirational preaching and his example of holiness and generosity. He baptized over 22,000 people, and founded 11 churches.

St. Otto died on June 30, 1139.