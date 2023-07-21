St. Lawrence of Brindisi was born Caesar de Rossi in 1559 in Naples. As a boy, Caesar studied with the Conventual Franciscans, and later went to Venice to continue his studies. There, he discerned a call to enter the Capuchin Franciscans, taking the name Lawrence.

Lawrence was fluent in Hebrew and an expert in Scripture. He worked as a diplomat for the secular powers in Europe and as a missionary. In 1596, Lawrence was commissioned by the pope to work for the conversion of the Jewish people and to combat the spread of Protestantism.

Lawrence was a great preacher. He refused a second term as minister general of his order so that he could continue preaching.

St. Lawrence died in 1619. He is a Doctor of the Church.