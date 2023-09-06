St. Lawrence wanted to be a saint from the time he was a child, and when he was 19 years old, he received a vision that left a void in his heart that only God could fill. He turned down an arranged marriage, and joined the Canons Regular of St. George. His friend tried to tempt him back into a life of earthly pleasures, but Lawrence knew that only God could bring him happiness.

Lawrence became superior and then general, and strengthened his Order. He became bishop of his diocese, and was eventually appointed the first patriarch of Venice. Through it all he remained humble, eternally seeking Heaven.

St. Lawrence died at the age of 74 in 1455.