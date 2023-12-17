St. Jose Manyanet y Vives was born in Spain on January 7, 1833. When he was five, his mother dedicated him to the Virgin Mary, and he entered the seminary when he was still young. In 1859, he was ordained, and spent time as the secretary to the bishop of Urgell, the librarian at the seminary, and the chancery administrator.

After these positions, Jose was called to found two religious congregations — the Sons of the Holy Family in 1864, and the Missionary Daughters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, in 1874. Both orders were dedicated to the education and protection of the family, and focused on education and parish ministry.

Jose founded several schools and centers, and continued to spread devotion to the Holy Family. His many books focused on issues surrounding the Christian family, and spiritual guidelines to follow.

Throughout his life, Jose suffered from physical illnesses, including complications due to two open wounds on his sides for the last 16 years of his life. On Dec. 17, 1901, he died in Spain. St. Jose was canonized by Pope John Paul II on May 16, 2004.