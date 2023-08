On August 22, the Church celebrates the Queenship of Mary, recognizing her as the Queen of Heaven and Earth. The feast day was established by Pope Pius XII in his encyclical Ad Coeli Reginam, in which he called her the “Lord Queen of Heaven and earth…exalted above all chairs of Angels and the ranks of the Saints in Heaven, standing at the right hand of Her only-begotten Son, our Lord Jesus Christ.” He urged Catholics to bring their troubles and sorrows to Mary and seek her intercession.