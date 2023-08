St. Emygdius lived during the second century. He was ordained as a bishop by Pope St. Marcellus, and was sent out to preach the Gospel in Trier, Germany. He was very successful, but when he began smashing pagan idols, the non-converts revolted. Emygdius was forced to flee for his safety. When he returned to continue preaching, he was beheaded before he could convert anyone else.

St. Emygdius’ relics are at Ascoli Piceno, Italy. He is a patron against earthquakes.