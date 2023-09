St. Eanswida, or St. Eanswythe, was the daughter of a king of Kent, and the granddaughter of St. Ethelbert. She refused to be married to a Northumbrian prince and pagan, and instead founded a convent at Folkestone, in Kent, England, around the year 630. She stayed there until she died, and when the church and convent, which had been destroyed by the Danish, was restored in 1885, her relics were found.