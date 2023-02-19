St. Conrad was born into a noble family in northern Italy, and married Euphrosyne, the daughter of a nobleman.

While he was out hunting one day, Conrad ordered his attendants to build a fire. The wind caught the flames, and spread them to nearby fields, forests, towns, and villages. Conrad and his men ran in fear, and an innocent man was convicted and sentenced to death for setting the fire.

When he found out, Conrad publicly took the blame, and saved the man’s life. He paid for all the damaged property, and he and his wife gave everything they had to the poor as restitution. He then joined a group of Franciscan hermits, and his wife joined the Poor Clares.

Conrad became known for his holiness and his gift of healing. Although he tried to live as a hermit, he received many visitors hoping to experience his holiness.He moved to Sicily and lived there as a hermit for 36 years.

According to legend, the Bishop of Syracuse visited Conrad and asked him if he had any food to offer his guests. Conrad went to his cell, and returned with freshly made cakes. The bishop accepted this as a miracle. Conrad visited him later to make a confession, and when he arrived, he was surrounded by fluttering birds.

St. Conrad died kneeling before a crucifix.