St. Casilda of Toledo was born in the 11th century, to a wealthy Muslim family. Her father was a Moorish ruler, and she was raised in a lavish, privileged home, but she always had a heart for the poor and suffering.

Casilda often brought food to the Christians whom her father had imprisoned for her faith. Once, when her father and his soldiers caught and questioned her, the bread she was hiding under her clothes miraculously was changed into roses. This “Miracle of the Roses” saved Casilda from being punished.

When she was a young woman, Casilda became seriously ill. She traveled to a healing spring in Briviesca, at the shrine of St. Vincent. She was miraculously healed, and began the process of converting to Christianity. After her baptism, she renounced her former life.

St. Casilda lived the rest of her life in prayer and solitude, as a hermit near Briviesca. She died at the age of 100.