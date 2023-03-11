St. Aurea was born around the year 1042 in a small village in Spain. As a young girl, she studied the scriptures and the lives of the Church’s early martyrs, choosing her favorite saints as Agatha, Eulalia, and Cecilia.

Aurea left home and joined the convent of San Millan de la Cogolla. Soon after she joined, she received a vision of her three favorite saints, who urged her to follow monastic life with great zeal.

Although she was only at the monastery for a few short years, Aurea did great works. Many miracles were attributed to her, and many people came to her for prayers and advice. St. Aurea fell ill in the year 1069 and died at the age of 27.