St. Alban was the first Christian martyr in Britain, in the early 4th century. Before his conversion to Christianity, Alban sheltered a persecuted priest, Amphibalus. He was moved by the priest’s faith in God, and converted soon afterwards.

He tried to help the priest escape by switching clothes with him, but Alban was caught, and ordered to renounce God. He refused, and continued to proclaim his belief in the one true God.

Alban was sentenced to be tortured and beheaded, but the man who was supposed to execute him heard his testimony, and converted to Christianity. He refused to kill Alban, and was executed.

A number of other witnesses to Alban’s execution are said to have converted due to the strength of his faith. The priest Amphibalus turned himself in, hoping to save Alban’s life, but he was executed as well.

St. Alban’s Cathedral was built near the place where Alban died, and the town where he was born was renamed after him. He is the patron saint of converts and victims of torture.