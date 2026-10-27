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Saint of the day: Frumentius

St. Frumentius and his brother Aedeius were the only survivors in a shipwreck, and washed up in East Africa.

Angelus Staff| |1 Min Read

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St. Frumentius helped bring Christianity to Ethiopia. He was born in Lebanon, and was shipwrecked in East Africa during a voyage on the Red Sea. Only Frumentius and his brother Aedeius survived. 

The brothers were taken to the king at Axum, Ethiopia, and became members of the court. When the king died, they stayed on in the queen’s court. The queen allowed them to introduce their faith to the country, and they also helped open up trade between Ethiopia and the west. 

Frumentius convinced St. Athanasius to send missionaries from Alexandria. He was later consecrated as bishop of Ethiopia, and converted many people to Christianity before dying in 380. He is the patron of Ethiopia. His brother Aedeius was also canonized. 

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