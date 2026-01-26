Pierre Ferragu still remembers visiting Lourdes, where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to St. Bernadette, as a child. Today, the French American -- a leading independent financial analyst on Wall Street -- is responsible for bringing the saint's story to the United States in a new way.

"Working on 'Bernadette, The Musical' answered a longing of mine: How to be a witness, how to share my faith without proselytism?" Ferragu, a Catholic and a lead producer of "Bernadette, the Musical" told OSV News in emailed comments. "I thought producing a beautiful and entertaining show about the little saint was maybe the answer."

Following a successful tour in Europe, a newly developed English version of a French musical about Bernadette Soubirous will open in Chicago Feb. 19 before touring nationwide.

"Bernadette, the Musical" promises to bring to life the story of Bernadette, a poor, uneducated teenager in 19th-century France who endured skepticism and ridicule after witnessing Marian apparitions. The two-hour theatrical production draws from official accounts, historical documentation and firsthand testimonies.

In Chicago, the musical will run Feb. 12-March 15 at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, with preview performances held Feb. 12-18 and the opening scheduled for Feb. 19. Following performances are scheduled to take place in New Haven, Conn.; Detroit; Boston; Philadelphia; Charlotte, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Houston; Dallas; Tampa, Florida.; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; and Atlanta.

A 'universal' story

Ferragu and Eyma Scharen, who stars as Bernadette, spoke with OSV News about bringing the musical to the United States.

"We've had the chance to perform in Lourdes, then across France and Italy, and now the show is traveling to the U.S.," Scharen, who also starred as Bernadette in France, said in emailed comments. "The message of Bernadette is powerful and universal; it speaks to everyone, no matter who you are."

In 1858, at 14 years old, Bernadette encountered the Blessed Virgin 18 times in Lourdes, France. Bernadette went on to enter the Sisters of Charity of Nevers in 1866 before dying in 1879 at age 35. Today, millions of people visit the grotto where Mary appeared, and its miraculous waters, each year.

"She fought against all odds for what she saw; she was determined and possessed a strength of character that was truly striking," Scharen said of Bernadette. "What I love about Bernadette is her simplicity; we want to tell a story that could happen to anyone."

The musical comes to the United States after it was showcased at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in 2024 and enjoyed a limited release in U.S. theaters in 2025. Both Ferragu and award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer serve as lead producers for the English version. The production boasts an experienced creative team including Grégoire, composer and original lyricist; Serge Denoncourt, author and director; Scott Price, musical arranger; Patrice Guirao, original lyricist and author; Barry Blue, lyricist of the English version; and Lionel Florence, original lyricist and author.

A personal encounter

Scharen, a 23-year-old singer and actress, began performing as Bernadette at 15. She said Bernadette's story, the show and Lourdes itself represent a huge part of her life. The experience shaped her personally and as a performer.

"I grew up performing for people with reduced mobility and those who were ill; I often performed for people seeing a show for the very first time," she said. "It deepened my sensitivity and my openness to others."

The musical also impacted her family, who adjusted their lives to accompany Scharen. Her father managed the ticket office, her mother served as a production assistant, and her brother and sister were homeschooled.

For his part, Ferragu said working on the production deepened his faith.

"It reminded me that great things come through simplicity: God reaches us through small events and ordinary people and that is where the beauty of our faith lies," he said, adding that the experience also reminded him of the power of providence.

Journeying to the United States

In bringing the musical to the United States, Ferragu said he wanted to share a bit of France with Americans.

"Like 'Les Misérables,' Bernadette is deeply rooted in French history, but the themes -- faith, resilience, doubt, courage and hope -- speak to everyone," he said. "The United States has a strong musical culture and a real openness to powerful human stories, so it felt like the right place for this magnificent piece of art."

Ferragu began working to bring the production to the United States after seeing it in France.

"I grew up going to Lourdes as a child," he said. "I recall being touched by the spirituality of the place, the protecting presence of Mary, and the bonds created with sick people coming on pilgrimage, but I never really connected with Bernadette herself."

He said he rediscovered Bernadette with the musical, which he saw in Paris in 2024.

"Faithful to historic record, the musical portrays an incredibly lovable teenager," the father of five said. "Her relationship with her dad reminded me of my relationship with my daughters, and her firm but inviting attitude mesmerized me."

"What truly drew me in later was her humanity -- her vulnerability, her humor, her intelligence," he added. "She is often reduced to an icon, but she was first and foremost a young girl with extraordinary courage."