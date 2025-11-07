Earlier this year, a new series telling the story of King David, one of the best-known kings of Israel, was released on Prime Video and garnered over 40 million views worldwide. “House of David,” produced by the faith-based studio The Wonder Project, is now in its second season.

While the first season focused on the anointing of David and his defeat against Goliath, the second season sees David go from shepherd boy to warrior as a commander of King Saul’s army.

Michael Iskander, the actor who portrays King David in the series, recently sat down with CNA for an exclusive interview and discussed the new season and David’s transformation.

“I really, really love this season,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of it and proud of the work that we'’ve done this time because it is truly a transformative season.”

He added: “In the time of David people asked, ‘How is this guy going to defeat Goliath?’ He’s just a youth … He’s a shepherd.’ In the same way this time around in this season, people are questioning, ‘How is this guy going to be a commander? How is he going to lead Saul’s armies?’ But we see that transformation that God takes him on. We see that complete switch in demeanor, complete switch in confidence, in his build. He’s a different man by the end of the season than he is at the beginning and it’s really indicative of how much God can work in our lives if we let him.”

Iskander, a recent convert to Catholicism, pointed out that this season is one of war, bloodshed, romance, and drama as well as “much more biblical material that I think is going to be really informative for people.”

One of the actor’s favorite aspects of the season is the deeper look into the friendship between David and Jonathan, one of King Saul’s sons.

“We really dive into the friendship between David and Jonathan this season and that friendship is one of the the only kind of main friendships that we see in the Old Testament between two guys,” he explained. “And it’s really a model for us as men today of how do we express love for one another? How do we show friendship? What is true friendship? What does love and friendship look like?”

As for what he hopes people are taking away from the show, Iskander hopes that “people take away the point of the story, which is that everything about David … is about the heart. What does your heart look like? I hope people ponder this question: ‘Do we love God? Do we love him as much as we should?’”

He added: “Christ says ‘To lay one’s life for another, that is the greatest love we can show.’ Are we willing to lay down our lives for Christ in the same manner that David did? David was put in so many life-threatening situations because of God and God led him through. Are we willing to trust him to lead us through those same challenges?”

“Ultimately above this, do we love God? That is the most important question,” he said. “So, I hope people ask themselves that question. And I hope it inspires them to go on a deeper faith journey. And, for me, I ultimately hope it inspires them to grow closer to Christ.”

Season 2 of "House of David" is streaming now on Prime Video with a Wonder Project subscription.