The current state of our cultural and political reality reminds me of the joke about what the difference is between an Irish pessimist and an Irish optimist: The Irish pessimist states categorically that “things just can’t get any worse,” whereupon the Irish optimist counters enthusiastically with: “Oh yes they can!”

The way out of the morass we find ourselves will not be found in political theory textbooks or internet videos hosted by the latest pop culture guru. Per usual, God has already provided the answer, if only we would access it. Think of it as God’s version of the Alcoholics Anonymous 12-step program, only God, in his infinitely precise fashion, presents us with just seven simple ideals, otherwise known as the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit. What a difference it would make to our Church, our country, our communities, and our families.

Wisdom

Seemingly in short supply these days, but what a gift to embrace. True wisdom is knowing that we do not know everything, and that informs so many decisions, on both the macro and micro of existence. The wisdom dispensed by the Holy Spirit allows us to identify truth as God reveals it.

This simple acknowledgement would reverberate from us into our practical daily lives and interactions.

Now imagine wisdom applied to our political system and government officials, thinking before talking, or only acting after thoughtful rumination. What a true change that could bring.

Understanding

This is the gift that complements wisdom. Whereas wisdom is a desire to know the things that are of God, understanding is being able to wrap those things around our heads. Accomplishing that leads to greater acts of charity, something else in short supply in our overheated political culture. If we just applied the worldly definition, think of the dent that would be made in news stories about families and friendships being sundered over political differences.

Counsel

A companion to the cardinal virtue of prudence. How valuable this gift would be not only for our spiritual lives but for our practical application to political “answers” to real problems. It would help us make the right choice, and it comes with the added bonus of courage to stand for what we know is true.

Fortitude

It is not always easy to stand for what is right in a culture that is pulsing further from a God-centered worldview. But just as Jesus promised to be always with us, he also sent the Holy Spirit to give us that extra kick in the behind to be courageous enough to stand for what is right and not fall for the expedient. When I think of the word fortitude, the right-to-life movement immediately comes to mind. It is a movement that will need lots of fortitude in the post-Roe world we inhabit.

Knowledge

A little bit of this gift can be a dangerous thing — we see too many examples among our political discourse and even within the Church’s blogosphere — where just enough knowledge drives a particular point of view off the rails. This gift unshackles us from the half-truth and into a fuller embrace of God’s truth which, again, can be summed up quite succinctly. God is good and God is in charge. What better knowledge do we need?

Piety

As far as the world goes, this gift is something to either be openly mocked or portrayed in entertainment by twisted hypocrites and reprobates. But what this gift really means is not letting our pursuit of virtue end at the Church door right after we hear, “Go in peace to love and serve the Lord.” It means to continue that commission into our daily lives, not something to be prideful or boastful about, but with humility that does not require a raised voice.

Fear of the Lord

Almost always misrepresented, when it is represented at all, with a hellfire and damnation perspective that, like piety, is either ridiculed or aggressively denounced by the world. But it may be the greatest gift of the Holy Spirit. It is not about being terrified over our shortcomings in the face of an all-powerful and just God, but rather penitent over not loving him as we say in a good confession “because he is all good and deserving of our love.”

Maybe love could be the eighth gift of the Holy Spirit, as it links the other seven in an unbreakable chain. Imagine these seven gifts let loose on an unsuspecting world. Just think how different the 24-hour news cycle would look.