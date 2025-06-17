The military parade in the nation’s capital June 14 kicked off a series of events to mark America’s 250th anniversary, ending with next year’s grand celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The ideals expressed in the Declaration, not our military power, have always been what make America great.

Ours is the first nation founded on principles rooted in the Jewish and Christian Scriptures, the truth that all men and women are created equal, with God-given dignity and rights that can never be denied by any government.

America’s founders called these truths “self-evident.” Over the years, our leaders’ commitment has made this nation a beacon of hope for those seeking freedom and refuge from oppression.

Based on these truths, this nation has become the most prosperous, most diverse, and among the most hopeful, innovative, and generous that the world has ever seen.

But today our nation’s historic commitment to these truths is under fire in the confrontations over illegal immigration playing out in Los Angeles and cities across the country.

Here in Los Angeles, I have been deeply disturbed by the reports of federal agents detaining people in public places, apparently without showing warrants or evidence that those they are taking into custody are in the country illegally.

These actions are causing panic in our parishes and communities.

People are staying home from Mass and work, parks and stores are empty, the streets in many neighborhoods are silent. Families are staying behind locked doors, out of fear.

This situation is not worthy of a great nation.

We may agree that the previous administration in Washington went too far in not securing our borders and in permitting far too many people to enter our country without vetting.

But the current administration has offered no immigration policy beyond the stated goal of deporting thousands of people each day.

This is not policy, it is punishment, and it can only result in cruel and arbitrary outcomes. Already we are hearing stories of innocent fathers and mothers being wrongly deported, with no recourse to appeal.

A great nation can take the time and care to make distinctions and judge each case on its merits.

It is estimated that as many as two-thirds of those in the country illegally have been living here for a decade or more. In the case of the so-called “Dreamers,” brought here as small children by undocumented parents, this is the only country they have ever known.

The vast majority of “illegal aliens” are good neighbors, hardworking men and women, people of faith; they are making important contributions to vital sectors of the American economy: agriculture, construction, hospitality, health care, and more. They are parents and grandparents, active in our communities, charities, and churches.

A joint study published earlier this year by the U.S. Catholic bishops and several Protestant groups, found that 1 in 12 Christians here are vulnerable to deportation or live with a family member who could be deported.

The last reform of our immigration laws was in 1986. That is two generations of neglect by our political and business leaders. It is not fair to punish only ordinary working men and women for that neglect.

It is time for a new national conversation about immigration, one that is realistic and makes necessary moral and practical distinctions about those in our country illegally.

I want to suggest some starting proposals for this new conversation, based on the principles of Catholic social teaching, which both recognize the duty of nations to control their borders and respects the natural rights of individuals to emigrate in search of a better life:

First, we can agree that known terrorists and violent criminals should be deported, but in a way that is consistent with our values, that respects their rights to due process.

We can tighten border security, and use technologies and other means to help employers verify the legal status of their employees.

We should reform legal immigration policies to ensure that our nation has the skilled workers it needs while continuing our historic commitment to uniting families through our immigration policy.

We should restore our moral commitments to providing asylum and protective status to genuine refugees and endangered populations.

Finally, and most importantly, we should find a way to offer legal status to those who have been in our country for many years, beginning with the Dreamers.

These are not new ideas, but they are the start of a new conversation. And it is time that we start talking again and stop fighting in our streets.

Pray for me and I will pray for you.

And let us ask our Blessed Mother Mary to pray for our country, that we may be renewed in our commitment to the truths that make America great.