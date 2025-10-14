The world will never again see another person like Sister Jean Dolores. God poured out upon her a special share of the Holy Spirit, which gave her the energy, wisdom, and foresight to see far ahead of the rest of us.

I was privileged to have been taught by Sister Jean Dolores at St. Charles Borromeo parish school in North Hollywood back in the 1940s when she was a young and dynamic teacher full of life, joy, and smiles. She taught me in the 8th grade where there were 70 students in the one classroom, and she was the only teacher.

I am still amazed with the way she motivated all of us to learn that we had no discipline problems in the classroom. Any little whisper, she was at your desk with that look — and you never spoke out of turn again.

In those years there was a close relationship between the sisters and our parents. If you really goofed up, one of the sisters called your parents, who were waiting for you when you returned from school. That was their “double whammy” approach to learning how to appreciate the rules.

Sister Jean Dolores was the grace that encouraged me to enter the seminary and study to become a priest. Her special spirit of Jesus Christ inspired all of us to go forth and use our talents for the good of God and our neighbor.

After she was transferred away from the parish, she always remained in touch with all of us. She would come often to the various anniversaries of our graduation.

When I was ordained a bishop in 1975, she came to Fresno for the occasion. I told her that the only reason this was happening was because of her inspired life and eager spirit of bringing God to everyone.

When she returned to Loyola University Chicago, she found her niche with the basketball team. At first, she was determined to help the basketball players excel in their studies and to keep their gaze fixed on their futures — not just basketball.

She was quick to learn all she could about basketball, not hesitating to scout opposing teams and soon becoming a chaplain/coach. She was convinced that the players could use the discipline and wisdom of the game as a blueprint for their future lives.

One of my favorite sayings of Sister Jean Dolores: “Don’t let anybody stop you. You are the future leaders of our churches, our schools, our country, and our world.”

Although she has traveled on to the kingdom of God, her spirit and her DNA is firmly embedded in the identity of Loyola-Chicago and every single person who has been so deeply touched by her.

May our loving God embrace her with eternal light, peace, and joy!