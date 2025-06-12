The main character in T.S. Eliot’s play “Murder in the Cathedral” is Thomas Becket, a bishop, who from every outward appearance is a saint. He is scrupulously honest, generous to a fault, and a defender of the Faith who dies as a martyr. Yet, at a certain point in his life, prior to his martyrdom, he recognized that he might not be distinguishing between temptation and grace.

Many of us are familiar with how he famously expressed this:

“The last temptation is the greatest treason:

To do the right deed for the wrong reason. …

For those who serve the greater cause

May make the cause serve them.”

What’s the temptation here that can look like grace?

Simply put, we can be doing a lot of good for the wrong reasons. Moreover, this can be enormously subtle; not least among those of us who serve the greater cause, because, as Eliot points out, it is easy to make the cause serve us.

How can we make the cause serve us? How can we be doing good for the wrong reasons?

Here’s an example: I can be doing a lot of good things that help others and serve God’s purpose here on earth. I can be generous to the point of martyrdom. However, what if I am doing this (serving the greater cause) mainly because it makes me look good, makes me feel moral and righteous, draws respect, earns me praise and admiration, and will leave behind me a good name?

These questions probe the difference between temptation and grace. I can be doing the right things and, while not doing them for a bad reason, I can still, for the most part, be doing them for myself. I can be making the cause serve me more so than I am serving the cause.

The late Father Michael J. Buckley, SJ (one of the major spiritual mentors in my life), pushes us to make a painful examination of conscience on this. Am I doing things to serve God and others or am I doing them to make myself look and feel good?

In his book “What Do You Seek? The Questions of Jesus as Challenge and Promise” (Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Co., $20.99), Buckley writes this: “For, in a thousand ways, those who serve the greater cause may make the cause serve them. This can be enormously subtle. Sometimes a nuance at the initial formulation of an action or of a life can work the unexpected twist, the unrealized but profound reorientation so that zeal masks a hidden but vicious ambition; it is hidden because ambition and zeal, however profoundly contradictory, can look initially so much alike. The desire to get something achieved can mix the intrinsic worth of a project with the reflected glory of the accomplishment.”

As a priest, in ministry for more than 50 years, I find this a particularly challenging prism through which to examine myself and my 50-plus years of ministry. How much have I served the greater cause and how much have I, blind to self, made it serve me? Who is the bigger winner here: God and the Church or me and my good name?

Granted, motivation is tricky to discern, and this side of eternity is rarely pure. We are a bundle of mixed motivations, some which serve others and some which serve ourselves; and, as Buckley astutely points out, initially they can look very much alike. Moreover, certain sayings of Jesus seem to suggest that sometimes explicit motivation is less important than actually doing the right thing.

For example, Jesus says that it is not necessarily those who say Lord, Lord who will enter the kingdom of heaven, but it is those who in fact do the will of the Father on earth who will enter the kingdom (Matthew 7, 21). Also, in teaching that we will ultimately be judged on the basis of how we treated the poor (“Whatsoever you do to the poor, you do to me”), notice that neither group, those who did it right and those who did it wrong, knew explicitly what they were doing. They were rewarded or punished solely on the basis of their actions (Matthew 25).

So, can we be doing the right things for the wrong reasons? And, indeed, if we are doing them for less than purely altruistic reasons (approval, respect, a good name, good feelings about ourselves) how bad is this? Does it denigrate or destroy the good we are doing? Is the desire for respect, a good name, and good feelings about ourselves genuinely at odds with altruism? Might the two befriend each other? Is God judging us more by our motivation than by our actions?

Am I serving the greater cause or am I having it serve me? That is a critical question for self-reflection. Why? Because it is easy to be blind to our own hypocrisy, even as it is just as easy to be too hard on ourselves.