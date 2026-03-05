Many of us are familiar with a famous line from C.S. Lewis who, when writing about his conversion to Christianity, shared that he was “the most reluctant convert in the history of Christendom.” When he first knelt down it wasn’t with enthusiastic fervor, but with the sense that this was something he had to do. What gave him this sense?

His words: [I knelt down against my resistance] because I had come to realize that God’s compulsion is our liberation.

What’s God’s compulsion? It’s the deep irrepressible moral sense we have inside that tells us what we must do rather than what we want to do. And this can be very helpful in finding our vocation and place in life.

What is a vocation, and how do we find ours? A vocation, as David Brooks suggests, is an irrational factor wherein you hear an inner voice that is so strong that it becomes unthinkable to turn away and where you intuitively know that you don’t have a choice, but can only ask yourself, what is my responsibility here?

That’s the story of my own vocation to the priesthood and religious life, and I share it here not because it is in any way special; it isn’t. It’s ordinary, one among millions. I share it with the hope that it might help someone else discern his or her vocation in life. Here’s my story.

I grew up in a Catholic culture which at that time basically asked every boy and girl to consider whether he or she was being called to the vowed religious life and/or to the priesthood. I heard this explicitly from my parents and from the Ursuline nuns who taught me in school, and I heard it in the ethos of Roman Catholic culture at the time.

But I always felt a strong resistance inside. This is not what I wanted to do with my life! I did not want to be a Catholic priest. I nursed this resistance through my high school years and graduated with the intention of going to university, ideally to become a psychologist. But a voice in me would not stay quiet.

I spent the summer after graduation from high school working on two farms, our own and one of our neighbor’s. Mostly I worked outside, often alone, on a tractor for long hours working in a field. And in those long hours God’s compulsion began to wear away at my resistance. The idea that I was called to become a priest simply would not be silenced, though I tried. I remember one particular afternoon while working alone on a tractor, I tried to push the thought out of my head by singing out loud, but God’s voice isn’t shut out that easily.

This came to a head in late summer, just two weeks before I was scheduled to go off to university. I came home one evening after working another solitary afternoon on a tractor. My parents weren’t home so I tried to distract myself by tossing a football around with my younger brother. Peace didn’t come then. It came later as I was going to bed, after I had made the decision to pursue becoming a priest. I shared my decision with my mother and father in the morning. They smiled, and took me to see our local parish priest, a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate.

In fairness, the priest told me that, while he was an Oblate, there were other options for me, such as becoming a diocesan priest or a Jesuit. I chose the Oblates because they were what I knew and because I already had an older brother in the order. Two weeks later I was in the Oblate novitiate — as one of the most reluctant novices in the history of the Oblates!

But from day one, it was right. I knew it was where I was called to be. That was 60 years ago and, whatever the struggles I’ve had in my priesthood, I have never doubted that this was my vocation — the priesthood and the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.

And God, life, ministry, and the Oblates have been life-giving beyond what I deserve. Ministry has been grace-filled beyond measure and the Oblates have given me healthy community, exceptional educational opportunities, a series of wonderful ministries, and a pride in our congregation’s charism to serve the poor.

Sixty years in this vocation and I have only this to say: Thank you God, for taking me where I didn’t want to go.

I made that choice at the age of 17. Today our culture would say that such a decision cannot be made with sufficient maturity and clarity at so tender an age. Well, I have never seriously doubted my choice, and I look back on it now as the clearest, most unselfish, and life-giving decision I have ever made.

That’s my story, but there are many life-giving stories different from mine. God’s compulsion has an infinite variety of modalities.