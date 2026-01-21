Pope Leo XIV is currently evaluating an invitation by U.S. President Donald Trump to join his "Board of Peace," an international body chaired by the president to oversee the governance and reconstruction of Gaza, the Vatican secretary of state said.

Speaking with journalists after an event at the Franciscan-run Pontifical University Antonianum in Rome Jan. 21, Cardinal Pietro Parolin confirmed that Vatican City State was among the countries that received an invitation to join the board.

"I believe I read that Italy is also considering whether or not to join," Cardinal Parolin said, according to Avvenire, the newspaper of the Italian bishops' conference. "We too have received this invitation: the pope has received the invitation, and we are considering what to do; we are looking into it."

The board, which was formally announced by the White House Jan. 16, will serve as an oversight mechanism for the second phase of the Trump administration's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict."

"The Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the President's plan, providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development," the White House said in a statement.

While joining the board would lead to a three-year term, The New York Times reported that Trump is offering countries a permanent seat if they pay $1 billion.

As of now, Norway, which has been at odds with Trump over his desire to acquire Greenland, and France have declined the invitation to join. France's snub prompted Trump to threaten levying 200% tariffs on French wine if French President Emmanuel Macron refused to join.

Cardinal Parolin said the invitation to join the board "requires some time to answer" and that the request "will not be to participate financially" because "we are not in a position to do so."

The Holy See, "obviously, finds itself in a different situation than other countries, so there will be a different consideration," the cardinal said.

The Vatican secretary of state also commented on tensions between the U.S. and Europe as Trump continued his push for Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The "important thing is to respect international law," he said. The ongoing tension with Europe is "unhealthy; the international situation is serious. It's important to eliminate tensions and discuss controversial issues without creating tension."