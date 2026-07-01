Despite a personal appeal from Pope Leo XIV, the Society of St. Pius X went ahead July 1 with the unauthorized consecration of four new bishops at its seminary in Écône, Switzerland, with Mass broadcasted live and thousands of faithful attending.

The pope warned in his letter dated June 29 -- the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul -- that the move would cause a formal schism and deprive followers of lawful, and in some cases valid, access to the sacraments.

"In this spirit, and filled with Christian affection, I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back!" the pope said in a letter addressed to Father Davide Pagliarani, superior general of the society, commonly known as the SSPX. The Vatican published the letter June 30.

"I urge you to consider carefully the spiritual good of the faithful, because the schismatic act you are about to undertake would deprive them of the licit and, in some cases, even valid reception of the Sacraments, which they love and seek for their sanctification," Pope Leo wrote.

The ceremony kicked off with a lengthy oath in Latin, read by one of the newly consecrated SSPX bishops, who claimed obedience to Peter Apostle, Holy Roman Church and Pope Leo XIV -- naming the current pontiff, who, along with his doctrinal chief, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, offered to continue dialogue with the SSPX on the condition that the society suspend its decision to consecrate new bishops.

After the SSPX chose not to accept, Cardinal Fernández said the consecration of bishops without a papal mandate would be considered "a schismatic act" and would incur excommunication.

Pope Leo told journalists outside Castel Gandolfo June 17 that the decision to proceed "is their choice."

In his homily on July 1, Father Pagliarani called the consecration an "exceptional" measure "proportionate to this necessity" and in line with "a duty to keep the faith that the Church has always taught."

Saying that "some might consider that we are facing a dilemma," Father Pagliarani said SSPX did not choose "between faith and the Church."

"We belong to the Church first and foremost through faith, through the complete profession of faith, through the complete profession of the Church's faith," he said, noting: "We live in the same house."

Four priests were consecrated bishops in the July 1 ceremony: Fathers Pascal Schreiber from Switzerland, Michael Goldade from the United States, Michel Poinsinet de Sivry and Marc Hanappier -- both from France. Presiding over the Mass was Msgr. Alfonso de Galarreta. Organizers estimated 16,600 adults were present at the ceremony, with many children attending as well.

On June 30, following the pope's letter, Father Pagliarani appeared undeterred from proceeding with the consecration, pressing Pope Leo to "consider the authenticity of this intention before making a decision concerning the Society of Saint Pius X."

On July 1 the head of the society stated: "We are accused of not loving the pope," noting that "it is because we sincerely love the Pope, as Vicar of Christ, as head of the Church, that we no longer want to see the pope humiliated alongside false pastors representing false religions."

In 1988, St. John Paul II excommunicated the society’s founder, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre (1905-1991), and four bishops consecrated without papal mandate. Nevertheless, for decades, the Vatican had sought ways to fully reintegrate SSPX members into the life of the Catholic Church.

Talks between the Vatican and the society began under St. John Paul and continued during the pontificates of Popes Benedict XVI and Francis.

Pope Benedict lifted the excommunications of the four bishops in 2009, opening the way for more regular talks.

Father Pagliarani referred to the 1988 excommunications during his homily, asking: "Did those who condemned the fraternity foresee its dissolution?" "Providence had another plan," he said, suggesting that "God has not abandoned" SSPX and calling it a "sacrifice" that the society is now "considered as rebels."

"All evils come from sin," Father Pagliarani added, suggesting that through consecration unauthorized by the successor of Peter, SSPX wanted to "continue preaching the precious Blood of Our Lord, and we want to continue, in a certain way, to pour it out on souls."

Father Paglarani concluded with his advice for SSPX bishops: "Be as simple as doves and as shrewd as serpents," explaining that they must act like serpents to "discern, grasp, and capture the duplicity, ambiguity, and cunning that are in the world and in the enemies of the cross."

"Your worst enemies will not attack you head-on; they will try to make you slip," he concluded.