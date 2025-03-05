Spain’s minister of equality, Ana Redondo, said at a press conference Wednesday that she is in favor of studying the inclusion of abortion as a right in the Spanish Constitution, as France did last year in its own constitution.

According to Infosalus, the health information portal of Europa Press, Redondo considered that such an inclusion would be “a good way to protect sexual and reproductive rights and, above all, the freedom of women.”

“It seems to me that this is a question that needs to be studied,” she said before adding that doing this involves an “enormously complex” procedure that would require sufficient consensus, and she doesn’t know if it exists “at this time.”

When asked about the law that considers abortion a right and classifies it as part of the services offered by the public health system, Redondo was open to “thinking about a constitutional reform when the appropriate and necessary conditions are met to be able to do so.”

March 4 marked one year since the French National Assembly by a vote of 780-72 made abortion a constitutional right.

On that occasion, the Pontifical Academy for Life issued a statement pointing out that “in the era of universal human rights, there can be no ‘right’ to eliminate a human life.”

The remarks by the minister for equality came shortly after the organizations that put on the March for Life in Spain, which takes place every year around the feast of the Annunciation, announced on their website that the next march will take place on Sunday, March 23.