From Sydney to Santiago, Chile, Catholics across the globe are coming together this November to stand in solidarity with those who suffer for their faith.

Persecution and discrimination against Christians around the world is getting worse -- that's the stark warning from the pontifical charity that works with thousands of vulnerable Christian communities in 140 countries.

This coming Nov. 20 will mark "Red Wednesday," a commemoration held annually by Aid to the Church in Need to highlight the fact that today one in seven Christians face extreme hostility, violence and repression because of their faith in Christ. In some countries, the observance is being extended throughout the week and is called a "Red Week."

To highlight the plight of persecuted Christians and raise awareness of the need for world leaders to urgently act on religious freedom, cathedrals, churches and other public buildings and monuments will be highlighted in red -- the traditional color of martyrdom.

Throughout Europe, the Americas, and Oceania, approximately 300 ACN events will take place in hundreds of cities.

In Ireland, the world's tallest statue of St. Patrick -- atop the mountain Slieve Patrick -- will be lit in red for the week. Organizers hope the fact that the statue will be seen in red for many miles will cause people to pause to think about the suffering of their fellow Christians.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the largest shrine to St. Joseph in the world will be lit in red in commemoration.

A significant highlight of this year's Red Week is the release of the 2024 edition of "Persecuted and Forgotten?" report. The ACN report examines the situation of Christians in 18 countries of particular concern regarding persecution, revealing that the conditions for Christians in the majority of these countries have either worsened or remained unchanged, with only one showing slight signs of improvement.

In Australia, many dioceses will be lighting their cathedral in red with a particular focus on the suffering of Christians in the Middle East. Many eastern rite Catholics who have fled their ancestral homelands in the cradle of Christianity have now made their home in Australia.

Chile, a country that has witnessed the repeated burning of churches, and Mexico, where priests have been killed for denouncing injustice and fighting for human dignity, will also participate in this global initiative.

In Great Britain, Catholic schools have been to the fore in expressing solidarity with suffering Christians, and many schools will log on to a special livestream and share their experiences.

Additionally, ACN will host events at the houses of Parliament in London and the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh to spotlight the hardships faced by displaced Christians, especially children, due to conflict and persecution worldwide.

Most of the activities and events for Red Wednesday will be taking place in Europe. Dozens of cathedrals in France, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany will be lit in red and host special liturgies.

Red Wednesday events have been confirmed in many other countries, including Portugal, Slovakia, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Malta, and the Philippines. In addition, Catholics on social media are urged to use the hashtag #RedWednesday and wear an item of red clothing or light a red candle in their home to show their concrete solidarity.