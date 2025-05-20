Perhaps many Catholics wonder who Pope Leo XIV’s favorite saint is. A Peruvian missionary priest who is a close friend and confidant of the pontiff said he knows the answer in this little-known devotion of the Holy Father, who used to pray to this saint on his knees in a small chapel near Chiclayo in northern Peru.

“St. Nicholas of Tolentine is, without a doubt, his favorite saint. He is the protector of his perpetual vows, his great devotion within Augustinian spirituality,” said Peruvian priest Father David Farfán Guerrero, whom the Holy Father met in 1985 in Chulucanas in the Piura district of the country.

Farfán, who has served as pastor of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo Parish for about 10 years, welcomed ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, to San Nicolás, a small settlement located outside of Chiclayo, specifically to the humble chapel dedicated to St. Nicholas of Tolentine, considered the first saint of the Order of St. Augustine and who lived in the 13th century.

“This place is very special in the life of His Holiness because this is where, as I often say, ‘he put his knees to the test.’ He had hardly arrived when he would go in and pray to the patron saint of his perpetual profession,” said the priest, a former missionary in Canada and the Philippines.

The then-Friar Robert Prevost — now Pope Leo XIV — professed his solemn (or perpetual) vows with the Augustinians on Aug. 29, 1981, taking this Italian mystic as his patron saint. Years later, his brothers in the order appointed Prevost prior general during the 2001 ordinary general chapter and renewed their trust in him for a second term in 2007.

Adopting a saint when making vows — also called “patron” or “intercessor” — is a common custom in some religious orders. It consists of choosing a saint whose life serves as an example and spiritual aid to better live one’s devotion to God and fulfill one’s commitments.

According to Farfán, the then-Bishop Prevost, who served as bishop of the Diocese of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023, “never imagined that, in Chiclayo, within the diocese, he would find a chapel and a village dedicated precisely to this saint.”

“When he arrived as bishop, he discovered its existence and then adopted the custom of asking for the key to the chapel, entering alone, and praying there before the image of the saint. Right here,” he recounted with emotion.

The connection with this chapel was further strengthened when Prevost was put in charge of the formation of the Augustinians in Trujillo.

“He used to have the novices make the pilgrimage on foot from the Guadalupe district to here [more than 30 miles], and then continue on to Pomalca and Tumán [about 25 miles], where there was also an Augustinian presence,” the priest said.

The image of St. Nicholas in the village of San Nicolás (a little over 1.25 miles from the town of Zaña) not only bears witness to centuries of faith but also represents a visible symbol of the devotion that has accompanied Pope Leo XIV since his beginnings as a friar.

History of the image

Discussing the image of St. Nicholas of Tolentine inside the chapel, Farfán explained that it is the oldest in the Zaña area. According to a restorer who worked on it, the priest explained, it is more than 450 years old, which directly links it to the arrival of the Augustinians in this region.

The history of the Augustinian presence in Zaña dates back to the 16th century, when St. Augustine Convent, one of the most important centers of devotion to St. Nicholas of Tolentine in northern Peru, was founded.

“This indicates that the Augustinians who arrived [to establish] St. Augustine Convent in Zaña brought it from Europe; the image already existed there; it was simply transferred. We don’t know who made it or the exact year it arrived, but since we know the date the convent was founded, we assume it came with the first friars who settled there,” he explained.

According to the chronicler Friar Antonio de la Calancha, through the intercession of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, represented by the statue in the chapel, numerous miracles were performed in the town of Zaña, attracting great popular devotion and generous alms for the Augustinian order.

Both an approachable and austere saint

St. Nicholas of Tolentine was a humble Augustinian friar who dedicated his life to comforting the sick, preaching by example, and praying for the souls in purgatory.

The Italian saint is considered the first saint of the Augustinian order. He was born around 1245 in Sant’Angelo in Pontano, Italy, but his name was forever linked to Tolentine, where he lived and served for 30 years. At a young age, he joined the Augustinian community in his town, where he began his journey as a novice and student. He was ordained a priest around 1273 and shortly afterward sent to Tolentine, a city that would become the center of his intense pastoral work.

According to the Order of St. Augustine, Nicholas was not known for his erudition or for writing great works but for something much more important: his closeness to the people, his profound life of prayer, and his total dedication to those most in need.

He traveled through the poor neighborhoods, comforted the sick and dying, heard confessions tirelessly, and always sought to alleviate suffering, both physical and spiritual. He lived austerely, but with a contagious joy. Shortly before his death, when asked why he seemed so happy, he calmly replied: “Because my God and Lord Jesus Christ, accompanied by His Holy Mother and my Holy Father Augustine, is saying to me: Come! Good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of your Lord.”

Throughout his life — and even after his death in 1305 — he was credited with numerous miracles. He is the patron saint of the souls in purgatory and protector against the plague, fires, and stuttering. His canonization was celebrated by Pope Eugene IV in 1446, on the solemnity of Pentecost, and for many, he remains a model of silent devotion, constant prayer, and boundless charity.

Pope Leo XIV’s profound devotion to St. Nicholas of Tolentine not only reveals his Augustinian roots but also the soul of a pastor who, like the 13th-century saint, consoles, prays, and walks humbly alongside his people.

Here is a prayer to St. Nicholas of Tolentine:

O glorious wonderworker and protector of the souls in purgatory, St. Nicholas of Tolentine! With all the affection of my soul, I beseech you to intervene with your powerful intercession on behalf of these blessed souls, obtaining from divine clemency the remission of all their crimes and punishments, so that, upon emerging from that dark prison of suffering, they may go to enjoy the beatific vision of God in heaven. And for me, your devoted servant, obtain, O great saint, the most lively compassion and the most ardent charity toward these beloved souls. Amen.