Father Gerardo F. Saco Jr., the priest appointed by Pope Leo XIV to become the next bishop of the Diocese of Tagbilaran in the Philippines, has decided not to proceed with his episcopal ordination, a move that surprised many clergy and faithful in Bohol province and across the Philippine Church.

In an official statement released by the Diocese of Tagbilaran on May 5, Saco said that after "much prayer and careful discernment," he had decided not to continue with the episcopal ordination scheduled for May 26.

"I sincerely ask for your understanding regarding this change of heart," Saco said in the statement. "It comes from a deep awareness of my own human limitations and inadequacies."

Saco, who had been serving as diocesan administrator since October 2025 following the appointment of Bishop Alberto Uy as archbishop of Cebu in 2025, was appointed bishop of Tagbilaran by Pope Leo XIV on March 25.

The Archdiocese of Cebu, the metropolitan see of Tagbilaran, later confirmed that the Vatican had accepted Saco's decision.

In a statement, Uy said that Saco had communicated his decision directly to the Holy Father.

"Bishop-elect Gerardo 'Jingboy' Saco Jr. has communicated to the Holy Father his decision not to proceed with his episcopal ordination," Uy said. "The papal nuncio has informed me that the Holy Father has accepted his decision."

Uy acknowledged that while he respects Saco's decision, it "has brought sadness to many of us, especially the faithful of the Diocese of Tagbilaran."

Despite widespread public interest surrounding the rare decision, Saco has declined interview requests from journalists. Sources interviewed by EWTN News said the priest has requested privacy and told those seeking interviews that he "just needs more time for himself."

One priest from the Diocese of Tagbilaran, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said many clergy were initially "shocked and saddened" upon hearing the news but that he respected the decision of Saco, whom he described as "a simple man, kind and has a big heart for the poor and marginalized."

"We have a very thriving diocese. We are not in debt. We have so many vocations. We send out priests to do mission work because we have many priests here. I don't know why he declined."

Online, many Catholic faithful and netizens reacted with surprise and sympathy. Some described the decision as "courageous," noting that stepping away from such an appointment required humility and honesty. Others promised prayers for Saco and for the Diocese of Tagbilaran, which remains "sede vacante" pending a new episcopal appointment.

Catholic apologist and pro-life advocate Carlos Antonio Palad cautioned against "dark and baseless speculations" about Saco's reasons, noting that "the pope has accepted his decision, so he cannot be accused of disobedience, as some have implied."

Palad added that the leadership of a diocese "is very heavy, and it is not a secret that many priests refuse the office when it is offered to them," urging respect for Saco's "conscience and his decision."

Catholic commentators also noted that, while rare, there have been instances in Church history where priests or bishops-elect declined episcopal appointments before ordination.

The Diocese of Tagbilaran comprises 60 parishes, served by 126 diocesan priests across 1,734 square kilometers (670 square miles) of the southern half of the island province of Bohol, according to the latest statistics.

Saco remains the diocesan administrator as the Holy See restarts the selection process for a new bishop of Tagbilaran.