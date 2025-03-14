As the United States continues to attempt to broker a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with the Vatican secretary of state.

In a long post on X March 14, the Ukrainian leader said that during the conversation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, "I wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery and thanked him for his prayers and moral support for our people, as well as for his efforts in facilitating the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported and displaced by Russia."

"The Holy See has received a list of Ukrainians being held in Russian prisons and camps. We are counting on support for their release," the president posted.

Pope Francis confirmed in April 2023 that the Holy See had acted as an intermediary in several prisoner exchange negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna was appointed by the pope to serve as his peace envoy for Ukraine and has been working to secure the return of thousands of Ukrainian children taken into Russia.

The Vatican did not respond to requests for confirmation of or information about the conversation between the president and the cardinal, who had traveled to Ukraine in July and met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

After speaking to Cardinal Parolin March 14, Zelenskyy reaffirmed his position that "the exchange of prisoners and an unconditional 30-day full interim ceasefire are the first quick steps that could significantly bring us closer to a just and lasting peace."

When Zelenskyy met in February with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, he said that in the past Russian leader Vladimir Putin had reneged on agreements to exchange prisoners.

"The Ukrainian people want peace more than anyone," Zelenskyy wrote in his post on X after speaking with Cardinal Parolin. "Meanwhile, the world sees how Russia is deliberately setting conditions that only complicate and drag out the process, as Russia is the only party that wants the war to continue and diplomacy to break down."

Putin, at a news conference March 13, said he also wanted a ceasefire, but he said the agreement would need to include: the surrender of Ukrainian forces in Russian territory, guarantees that Ukraine would not use the ceasefire period to remobilize and some form of monitoring of the agreement.

Zelenskky expressed his hope on X that the Vatican could help move the process forward.

"The voice of the Holy See is very important on the path to peace. I am grateful for the readiness to make efforts towards our shared goal," he wrote. "Thank you for your prayers for Ukraine and for peace."