Catholic leaders in Nigeria's Diocese of Otukpo are appealing for prayers following the kidnapping of Father John Inalegwu Otache, pastor of St. Margaret Parish in Ajegbe–Awume.

Father Otache was abducted Oct. 13 while returning home from the town of Otukpo in Benue State after reportedly encountering armed kidnappers on a local road.

"It is with great sadness that we write to notify you of the kidnap of one of our priests," said Father Joseph Aboyi Itodo, chancellor of the diocese, in a statement Oct. 15.

Pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need International said it has received word of the kidnapping of Father Otache "with great concern."

"We call on all our benefactors and people of good will to pray that (Father) John be released immediately and unharmed," the organization said in a statement on X.

The kidnapping has distressed the Church in the area, with Archbishop Michael Ekwoy Apochi of Otukpo expressing deep sadness over the development and appealing "to all Christ's faithful within the Diocese and people of goodwill everywhere to fervently pray for the safe and speedy release" of Father Otache.

Meanwhile, "concerted efforts are being intensified to secure his freedom," said the diocesan statement signed by the chancellor.

The diocese said it was entrusting Father Otache, and all others currently held captive by kidnappers across the country, to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The priest becomes yet another member of the clergy to be kidnapped in Nigeria. The West African country is gripped by a security crisis where armed men locally known as bandits carry out mass kidnapping of all people, including women and children, for ransom.

At least 7,825 people were kidnapped in 1,713 incidents in Nigeria between July 2025 and June 2026, according to the International Center for Investigative Reporting.

In December 2025, ACN reported that at least 212 Catholic priests had been kidnapped in the wave of violence affecting the whole of the country. The kidnapping has occurred in at least 41 of the country's 59 dioceses and archdioceses. Out of this number, 183 were released or escaped, 12 were murdered and three died from trauma and injuries sustained during the period of captivity.

Father Otache is the second priest who has been kidnapped from St. Margaret Parish. Father Anthony Adikwu was rescued days after he was kidnapped from the parish June 15, 2023.

Pope Leo has in the past expressed his "immense sadness" at the recent kidnappings of priests, students and members of the Christian faithful in Nigeria and Cameroon.