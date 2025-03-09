The Church in Mexico warned this week about the “manifestations of death that have been taking place in our country,” which, according to the bishops, “threaten human dignity, dehumanize our coexistence, and leave a deep wound in the conscience of our people.”

In a statement issued on March 5, the Mexican Bishops’ Conference specifically pointed out problems such as “the decriminalization and promotion of abortion, the scourge of uncontrolled violence, organized crime, and the scourge of drug trafficking, which has turned entire regions into war zones.”

However, despite this panorama “marked by shadows of death and despair,” the prelates reminded that “life is a sacred gift, which must be welcomed, protected, defended, and promoted with courage.”

6 commitments for life

In this context, the bishops called for a commitment in favor of human dignity, calling for a Week for Life to be held March 24–28. As part of this initiative, they proposed various actions to strengthen the culture of life in the country.

The prelates called for the formation of a “conscience illuminated by the truth,” emphasizing that “it is essential to educate the conscience in the light of the Gospel and the teaching of the Church to avoid falling into error and moral confusion.”

They also insisted on the need to protect people in their most vulnerable stages, especially the unborn and the elderly, and warned that one should not “be silent in the face of unjust laws that violate human dignity.”

The bishops stressed the urgency of “promoting the family and education in values,” emphasizing that the home is the first space for learning and formation. “It is necessary to strengthen marriage, educat[e] in faith and Christian values ​​so that the new generations grow in a culture of respect and solidarity,” they added.

They also urged people to “combat violence with the peace of the Gospel,” affirming that “we cannot resign ourselves to violence. Peace begins in the heart of each person and is built with justice.”

The bishops further urged people to accompany the victims of violence, recalling that the faithful are "called to be Samaritans who heal the wounds of those who have suffered violence. Mercy is a concrete witness to Christian hope.”

Finally, they emphasized the importance of strengthening evangelization and social commitment, emphasizing that “it is not enough to denounce evil, it is necessary to announce the good news of Christ. We must be present in all areas where consolation and accompaniment are needed.”

‘Witnesses and messengers of hope’

Although they recognized that “the situation we face in Mexico is challenging,” the bishops expressed their certainty that “God walks with his people, and we are called to be witnesses and messengers of hope and life.”

“We want to be messengers of hope and life, welcoming motherhood with love. Let us be messengers of hope and life, welcoming with love the sick, the weak, and the vulnerable,” the bishops said.