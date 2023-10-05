Eleven people died and 60 were injured when the roof of Holy Cross Church in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, suddenly collapsed as baptisms were being performed there on Oct. 1. Authorities said approximately 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse.

At a press conference with state authorities it was confirmed that the bodies of three minors and seven adults (five women and two men) were removed from the rubble. The afternoon of the following day it was announced that an 18-year-old woman died in the hospital from serious injuries.

The secretary of health of the state of Tamaulipas, Vicente Joel Hernández Navarro, reported that out of the total number of injured people (as of press time), 13 remain hospitalized, one of them with serious injuries.

The state coordinator for civil protection, Luis Gerardo González de la Fuente, confirmed that after going over the wreckage with a canine rescue team and searching with sensors and thermal cameras, it was determined there were no more people trapped under rubble. The search and rescue work was then concluded and the removal of the debris began.