Pope Leo XIV urged the thousands of young people gathered in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, for the Mladifest International Youth Festival to rediscover the beauty of encountering Christ and not to be deceived by promises of fleeting happiness.

The event is proceeding normally, despite the grave act of vandalism that took place on July 28 at the Parish of St. James the Apostle, where the outdoor altar used for celebrations was set on fire and a statue of the Virgin Mary was found defaced with offensive graffiti.

In his message, read by the apostolic visitor for the parish of Medjugorje, Archbishop Aldo Cavalli, shortly before the opening Mass presided over by the apostolic nuncio to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, Archbishop Francis Assisi Chullikatt, the pontiff invited participants to return to the source of true joy, following this yearʼs motto: “Ad fontem! To the source!”

Addressing participants from 73 countries, the pope warned against the false promises offered by the contemporary world. “Promises of easy and immediate happiness are alluring, but they often vanish without a trace,” the pope noted, while reminding them that the deepest questions of the human heart — and the longing for lasting joy — endure.

The Holy Father emphasized that these very yearnings can become an opportunity for growth in faith when they lead to the “beauty of a personal encounter with the Lord, who satisfies every heart and gives the strength to always begin anew.”

For that reason, he encouraged the participants to turn to Christ — the “source of new life and authentic joy” — through prayer, listening to the word of God, and receiving the sacraments.

Likewise, the pontiff encouraged the young people to sincerely seek “the truth that sets us free,” without “letting yourselves be captivated by fleeting happiness.”

He concluded his exhortation by inviting them to let themselves be guided by the Holy Spirit and to trust in the intercession of the Virgin Mary, so as to become “luminous witnesses of the Gospel, promoters of fraternity, and builders of peace in society.”

Mladifest has been held annually in Medjugorje since 1989, bringing together tens of thousands of young people from around the world.