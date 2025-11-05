The Congregation of Jesus (CJ) and the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (IBVM) unified about 1,800 sisters across 40 countries after officially merging into one congregation on Tuesday.

The two congregations of apostolic women merged “after years of prayer, collaboration, and shared ministry,” IBVM said in a statement. “We now share one name, one vision, and one spirit — continuing Mary Ward’s legacy together as a single, international congregation.”

The merger decree became official on Nov. 4 at a Mass and celebration in Loyola, Spain, presided over by Father Arturo Sosa, the general superior of the Jesuits. The Mass will be followed by a Nov. 5 symposium called: “Women of the Dawn: On the Threshold of New Beginnings.”

IBVM sisters received their CJ crosses on Nov. 4, 2025, following the officially merger decree. The two religious groups merged into one congregation on Nov. 4, bringing over 1,800 sisters together across 40 countries. Credit: Photo courtesy of Congregatio Jesu

In 1609, Ward founded an apostolic institute of religious women modeled on the framework of the Society of Jesus. She wanted to create a community of sisters who were not cloistered, had no specific religious dress, and focused on God’s compassion. The institute broke off into two branches, but both remained dedicated to Ward’s mission.

IBVM members, also known as Loretto Sisters, will now be religious women of the Congregation of Jesus. Despite the change in name, the sisters said they remain who they have always been: “women inspired by the Gospel and dedicated to serving God’s people.”

As one unified congregation, the sisters said they will continue “working in education, social justice, pastoral ministry, and advocacy for women and those on the margins.” They will live out Ward’s belief that “women in time to come will do much.”

“We are very happy that we can finally fulfill Mary Ward’s dream of a united congregation of women religious with the same constitutions as those of the Society of Jesus,” said Sister Veronica Fuhrmann, general superior of CJ, in a press release. “We share the same charism, the same values, and the same understanding of mission.”

“Union of minds and hearts, which St. Ignatius has so aptly described and held in the highest esteem, is the bond that deeply connects us,” Fuhrmann said.

“In a fractured world, our members have freely chosen to become one congregation as a witness to Christ’s Gospel message of peace and harmony,” said Sister Carmel Swords, CJ, former institute leader of IBVM. “We have listened to the promptings of the Spirit and embark on this journey with renewed missionary zeal.”

“We believe that together we are stronger,” Swords said. “We move forward filled with gratitude and a desire to serve God’s people in freedom and joy.”