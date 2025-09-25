In an interview before the second anniversary of Israel-Hamas war, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem said that "what is happening militarily in Gaza is a disaster," with the consequences of a "human devastation," and "brutalization of mutual relations between Israelis and Palestinians."

"There is no longer any trust, no human interest of one side in the other. It is an inhumanity that is almost incomprehensible," the cardinal told German Catholic news agency KNA.

Asked whether there is a way out of the conflict, he said, "This is a matter for local and international politics."

"The only thing the faithful can do is pray and provide humanitarian aid -- as much as possible. And international pressure can also be maintained" through the media. "We must not remain silent about these events," he said.

Referring to the situation of the more than 450 remaining Christians in Gaza the cardinal said: "We are trying to help them as much as possible and provide humanitarian support. We are trying to bring in medical supplies, because the health situation in particular is very problematic. We want to help as many people as possible in Gaza, not just the Christian community."

Regarding security, "the complex is not particularly stable," Cardinal Pizzaballa said. "These are old buildings, so even a powerful pressure wave is enough to cause destruction."

Asked about the future of Christian community in Gaza, he said that "certainly not all of them" will leave. "Some wouldn't even know where to go, not all of them have the means to leave. The parish center will undoubtedly remain. There will still be Christians, a Christian community in Gaza," the cardinal told KNA.

In this situation, he admitted "it is extremely difficult to talk about future projects and prospects. We don't know or understand what is happening, what is developing where. The only people talking at the moment are the extremists. You can't predict the future here. It is therefore difficult to say a word of hope -- which is actually our wish.

"It would be too easy to say that things are changing, but we don't know how or when. Of course we provide humanitarian aid, maintain schools, work in the health sector. We try to get those who are out of work back into work -- that's not easy," the Latin patriarch said.

He said the church in the Holy Land receives "a great deal of support from the universal church. Many dioceses around the world support us, including in Africa. They send contributions for material aid. And they send us solidarity letters and letters of solidarity," which the cardinal appreciated.

"Pope Leo also keeps in touch with the community in Gaza. He speaks publicly about our situation. He does what he can do. Vatican diplomacy is also working for us as far as it can in this difficult situation. What we can do: speak out in a respectful manner, but with clear language," Cardinal Pizzaballa said.

He said that "the Palestinians need not only humanitarian, but also human, psychological support: They want to be recognized in their dignity as a people, and this should be done. What will happen here politically in the future is a mystery to me. The two-state solution remains the ideal solution for me, but it seems less and less real."

On Sept. 14, the Latin patriarchate announced that in order to "do our part through a concrete sign," in the Jubilee Year of Hope, the patriarchate "decided to forgive all debts of all the families to the schools of the Latin Patriarchate for the years prior to the Jubilee, that is, up to and excluding the 2024-2025 school year."

It "was not an easy decision to make because of the costs involved," the patriarchate said. "Nevertheless, we feel it is necessary to make this gesture and to once again trust and rely on God and his providence."

"The debt cancellation applies to all families, we cannot differentiate," Cardinal Pizzaballa told KNA. "Of course, we checked the expected expenses in advance: It's a large sum, we're looking at around 10 million shekels," he said of the equivalent of around $3 million -- "half of which are old, nonrecoverable debts, of course. The other half is real debt."

Asked about a possible papal visit to the Holy land, the cardinal told KNA that "the political, social and religious conditions have to be right. Before we talk about a papal visit, we have to work to ensure that there is an open-minded climate in the Holy Land."

Why shouldn't Pope Leo come as a "mediator" for peace, KNA asked, to which the cardinal replied: "It is not the task of the church to mediate directly. Its task is to help mediate."