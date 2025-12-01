Roughly 500 miles east of Bali lies the island of Flores, a vocational powerhouse that supplies seminarians not only to Indonesia but also to Catholic communities around the world. Catholicism first arrived here in the 16th century, when Portuguese spice traders brought missionaries to the rugged, mountainous island. Today, the faith is deeply rooted, with more than 80% of the island’s 2 million people being Catholic.

Flores hosts several seminaries, most clustered around Maumere on the island’s northern coast. Religious congregations including the Society of the Divine Word (SVD), the Somascan Fathers, the Rogationists, the Vocationists, and the Carmelites all operate seminaries there, creating a dense network of vocational formation rarely found elsewhere in Asia.

Archbishop Paulus Budi Kleden, SVD, of Ende and a native of Flores, stressed the island’s importance not just for the Indonesian Church but for dioceses and religious congregations worldwide.

“Many of the alumni of these seminaries are working outside the country,” he noted, highlighting the island’s contribution to the global clergy. A thriving minor seminary system also feeds this pipeline, which currently has 650 students enrolled at the junior and senior high school level.

“Once the students finish their school, they can opt for dioceses or different congregations,” Kleden explained. “We do not limit their choice.”

Pope Francis alluded to Flores’ reputation in a 2022 homily on religious life, joking about how some congregations look “to an island in Indonesia” when searching for vocations. The remark, made in a broader reflection on renewal in consecrated life, subtly acknowledged the island’s global significance as a source of seminarians.

A notable institution on Flores is St. Paul’s Major Seminary, perched on the hilltop of Ledalero and founded in 1937 by Divine Word missionaries. It began with SVD novices but soon welcomed local youth called to the priesthood as well as students from other religious orders. To date, the seminary has formed nearly 1,500 SVD missionary priests, with around 500 serving in more than 70 countries worldwide.

At Ledalero, seminarians study philosophy for four years, followed by two years of theology, and complete one to two years of pastoral service before ordination. Those who discern that priesthood is not their calling can leave the program at any time and earn a bachelor’s degree from the nearby Ledalero Catholic School of Philosophy.

According to Father Sefrianus Juhani, SVD, a professor at St. Paul’s Major Seminary, religious vocations remain “quite dynamic.” He noted that annual intake after the novitiate almost never falls below 50, which he sees as proof that the vocation spirit is still very much alive in Indonesia despite cultural and social challenges.

But quantity is never the seminary’s priority. Juhani stressed that Ledalero’s formation aims to shape emotionally mature, disciplined, and spiritually grounded men — priests who are honest and passionate, ready to serve, not to seek fame or social status. The path is long and demanding, he admitted, “but the aim never changes.”

Juhani pointed to the digital world as a major challenge for seminarians. “Our seminarians live in a fast-paced information environment,” he said. “Often this environment propagates disinformation, fake news, and a shortsighted mindset.” Such influences, he believed, make it harder for young men to cultivate silence and reflection, which are essential for spiritual growth.

To protect this interior space, the seminary enforces strict limits on electronics, with Wi-Fi available only during certain hours — a policy designed not to punish but to teach self-regulation and spiritual focus. “Some try to bend the rules,” Juhani admitted, “but we view it as part of their character formation and personal responsibility.”

Finances pose another challenge. With more than 320 seminarians, resources are often stretched thin. Priests and brothers contribute everything they earn, from teaching to small agricultural projects, while families support the seminary however they can.

Even so, funding rarely meets needs. While seminarians are given monthly stipends, they must still manage their own finances and, if they feel they need more, they work the fields for it. To develop economic self-reliance, the community harvests from its own gardens while raising pigs and chickens for food.

The seminarians come from a wide range of family backgrounds. “Some come from well-off families, others from humble ones,” Juhani noted. Some grew up as an only child, others among many siblings.

This diversity, he said, actively enriches priestly formation. Living and studying together teaches seminarians to build “cross-cultural, cross-lingual, and interpersonal brotherhood,” a solidarity that becomes central to their priestly identity.

Daily life at Ledalero follows a disciplined rhythm of prayer, study, and work. Mornings begin with meditation and Mass before moving into lectures, writing assignments, and manual labor that instills “responsibility, teamwork, and humility.” Seminarians cook their own meals and spend evenings participating in choir, writing workshops, and cultural clubs, developing the confidence, creativity, and social skills essential for future pastoral work.

Weekends pull the seminarians into the wider community — mentoring youth, staying with village families, visiting prisoners and patients living with HIV. Their formation is not confined to classrooms. Seminarians are active in environmental advocacy, joining protests against mining projects and helping residents articulate their concerns through print media.

When Mount Lewotobi erupted in July and again in October, Ledalero’s students were on the ground, assisting in evacuation and relief efforts. These encounters, Juhani noted, are designed to cultivate a spirit of service and solidarity, placing seminarians with the people they hope to serve in the years ahead.

“Ledalero is not just a place to learn theology but a school of life,” Juhani said. The simple, brotherly, and inquisitive community life has made Ledalero a living, breathing center of formation in Indonesia.

Each year, new young men arrive with different stories, different dreams, and the same desire to serve something larger than themselves. In their early morning prayers, their long days of study, and their shared meals cooked over simple stoves, they carry forward a vocation that refuses to fade