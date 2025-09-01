With “deep gratitude and relief beyond words,” the humanitarian organization Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs (Our Little Brothers and Sisters, or NPH, by its Spanish acronym), confirmed the release of eight hostages who had been held captive since Aug. 3 in Haiti.

Among them were a 3-year-old boy and Irish lay missionary Gena Heraty, who has dedicated her life to children with disabilities in Haiti for more than 30 years.

Heraty, 58, is the director of NPH’s special needs programs and a leader in working with children in the chronically stricken Caribbean country since 1993. She is also responsible for the St. Helena orphanage, run by NPH and located in Kenscoff, about six miles southeast of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The kidnapping took place on Aug. 3 when an armed group broke into the facility and forcibly took several employees and the 3-year-old child. All of them have since been released after weeks of great tension and uncertainty.

In a statement released through NPH, Heraty’s family confirmed that the missionary and the other hostages had been released: “We are relieved beyond words. We are deeply grateful to everyone, in Haiti and internationally, who has worked tirelessly during these terrible weeks to ensure their safe return.”

NPH confirmed that the freed hostages “are safe, receiving medical and psychological care, and are with their loved ones.” One of the organization’s staff members emphasized: “Despite everything that happened, Gena has always remained strong. As soon as she returned, she went straight to greet the children. Everyone was crying; the children and the staff were waiting for her with open arms.”

“The global outpouring of concern, love, prayers, and solidarity shown by friends, neighbors, communities, colleagues, and even people with no connection to us has been an immense source of comfort and support,” he said.

However, “although we are thankful for her return today, we know the recovery process will be long.”

The release comes following Pope Leo XIV’s call for the immediate release of the hostages during the Angelus on Aug. 10.

There are currently no known ransom demands, nor has the armed group responsible for the kidnapping been identified. The Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported that gang members are believed to have been responsible for the attack.

Gang violence and kidnappings are also common in other areas in and around Port-au-Prince, where, according to the U.N., armed groups control about 85% of the city.

In the first six months of 2025, according to U.N. figures, nearly 350 people were kidnapped in Haiti.