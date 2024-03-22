After French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent announcement of new legislation that would allow adults facing terminal illnesses to access assisted suicide, the country’s bishops have hit back against the measure, stressing the need for further investment in palliative care.

In a March 21 statement, the French bishops, who are currently meeting in Lourdes for their spring plenary assembly, voiced “our great concern and our deep reservations with regard to the bill announced on the end of life.”

Noting that the Marian shrine in Lourdes is traditionally a place where those who are sick come to experience healing, the bishops voiced their solidarity with “the most fragile people” and insisted that all human life must be “unconditionally respected and accompanied with authentic fraternity.”

Earlier this month, Macron announced that he would put forward a new bill legalizing “aid in dying” for terminally ill individuals, and that he planned to present a draft of the legislation to parliament in May.

It marks a significant shift for France, where life-termination measures are currently banned, whereas neighbors such as Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands have already adopted assisted dying measures in some cases.

Part of France’s hesitation to draft measures permitting assisted suicide so far has been pressure from the Catholic Church. Macron himself is Catholic.

In 2016, France adopted the Claeys-Leonetti law authorizing deep sedation at the request of palliative patients.