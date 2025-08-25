Catholic self-made entrepreneur and media tycoon Jimmy Lai built an empire on free speech and truthful journalism — but today he sits behind bars as one of China’s most high-profile political prisoners.

Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, known as Jimmy Lai, was born in Guangzhou, China, in 1947 during the Chinese Civil War. After the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took over, Lai’s mother was sent to a labor camp, leaving him and his siblings on their own during his early life.

When he was 12, Lai stowed away on a boat to Hong Kong, escaping mainland China with hopes of a better life. Arriving penniless, he found work in a garment factory, where he eventually rose to a managerial position.

In Hong Kong, Lai saw a need for quality and affordable clothing. He built a chain of clothing stores called Giordano that were very profitable, bringing wealth that funded the launch of Lai’s media conglomerate Next Digital. The company became Hong Kong’s largest listed media company, which released a popular weekly publication, Next Magazine.

Following the magazine’s success, Lai founded Apple Daily in 1995. The tabloid paper was known for its pro-democracy stance and critical reporting on China and the Hong Kong government.

Between his success in the fashion industry and the popularity of his media company, Lai’s story became one of rags to riches. In 2008, he was titled a “Forbes billionaire,” valued at an estimated $1.2 billion. Despite his wealth, the husband and father prioritized family, faith, and the principles of democracy and a free society.

Becoming a pro-democracy activist

Through his media outlets and other advocacy work, Lai became an outspoken critic of the CCP. His free-speech activism led to his first arrest on Aug. 10, 2020, during a raid of his newspaper’s offices under a then-new national security law.

The law, passed by the communist-controlled government, sharply restricted free speech in Hong Kong to end what the CCP considered subversion. It took effect July 1, 2020, when it was imposed after bypassing the Hong Kong Legislature.

After his arrest, Lai was originally released on bail while awaiting trial. He had the opportunity to leave Hong Kong with his family since he is a British citizen, but he decided to stay, committed to his mission and faith.

Lai converted to the Catholic faith in 1997. He had attended church alongside his Catholic wife, Teresa, for years prior to his conversion. Eventually he was called to the faith and was baptized by Cardinal Joseph Zen, bishop emeritus of Hong Kong.

After deciding to stay in Hong Kong, Lai said: “If I go away, I not only give up my destiny, I give up God, I give up my religion, I give up what I believe in.”

“I am what I am. I am what I believe. I cannot change it. And if I can’t change it, I have to accept my fate with praise.”

Lai was arrested again in December 2020 on fraud charges and was denied bail. Over the next few years, Lai continued to receive extended sentences for charges including unauthorized assemblies, protesting, other fraud charges, and participating in the 2020 Tiananmen Square vigil, a service commemorating those who died in the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

Lai’s ongoing trial

Initially set to begin in 2022, the national security trial was delayed until Dec. 18, 2023. The trial continued to be postponed and Lai was denied bail despite a number of appeals. When the trial finally began, Lai pleaded “not guilty” to charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious material.

The prosecution was estimated to last 80 days but ran until June 11, 2024, when it was further pushed to Nov. 20, 2024. The case has had interruptions that the government has claimed were due to “health concerns” and “inclement weather.”

As he waits in prison, Lai has committed himself to religious reading and prayer, even creating religious drawings, mostly pictures of the crucifixion of Christ. The 77-year-old has been in solitary confinement for more than four years where he is denied the Eucharist and is subject to inhumane conditions.

A Hong Kong court heard final arguments Aug. 18, but it is unclear when a verdict will be delivered. Lai’s legal team has previously said it anticipates a guilty charge as he’s being tried under a law that “essentially criminalizes dissent.” Therefore, the hope is that enough international support will help prompt a release.

Catholic bishops across the globe have been outspoken calling for Lai’s freedom, along with a number of political leaders. This August, President Donald Trump vowed to do “everything” he can to save Lai from unjust imprisonment. Lai’s family has been dedicated to spreading Lai’s story and fighting for his release.