The passage of Hurricane Melissa left a trail of destruction in Cuba, significantly damaging the Basilica of Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre, the country's patroness.

The hurricane made landfall in Cuba on Oct. 29 at 3:05 a.m. striking the Guamá area in Santiago de Cuba province as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph, primarily affecting the eastern part of the country.

The town of El Cobre, located at the foot of the Sierra del Cobre mountains, about 12 miles west of the city of Santiago de Cuba, was one of the hardest-hit areas.

Father Rogelio Dean, rector of the shrine, said on Facebook that during the hurricane there were “extremely tense, stressful and worrisome moments.” Speaking on behalf of the community, the priest explained that “they had never seen anything like it.”

Regarding the damage to the church, Dean explained that Melissa “tore up the shrine…some stained-glass windows are unfortunately damaged. Water came in, and well, it has been a very difficult time.”

Despite precautionary measures, such as mounting aluminum frames to protect the stained-glass windows, “this hurricane tore down masonry from the walls.”

Regarding the consequences for the population, the priest noted that making his rounds he has observed that “people have lost practically everything. We are experiencing a very painful situation right now. Very, very painful.”

In addition,Caritas Cuba reported the overflowing of local rivers in the wake of the hurricane, flooding a high percentage of homes and institutions in the eastern region.

Faced with this emergency, Dean called on society and institutions to “turn their attention to eastern Cuba at this time.”

“We are activating parish-based Caritas to provide food, which is what we can do for the moment. Obviously, we still have no electricity,” the priest explained.

The Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba called Melissa’s impact “a catastrophe of enormous proportions” and noted that this disaster adds “to the already difficult daily reality of our people.”

The prelates asked for “everything” for the victims: food, clothing, mattresses, household items, and shelter, “especially for the many elderly people living alone and all those who are naturally experiencing this time with sadness and discouragement.”

Finally, they appealed for solidarity “from Cubans in other parts of the world and throughout the country, to all those who with goodwill want to and are able to help us.”