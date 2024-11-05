In an escalation of violence, an armed Haitian gang has looted and burned down a Missionaries of Charity convent, which had been founded by Mother Teresa herself in 1979.

According to a report by Zenit news, the devastating attack took place on the night of Oct. 26. The group of attackers was led by one of Haiti’s most infamous gang leaders — ex-police officer Jimmy Chérizier, also known as “Barbeque.”

Chérizier heads up the Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies, a coalition of nine gangs based in the capital city, Port-au-Prince. He has been a principal agitator in efforts to topple the remnants of Haiti’s government.

Chérizier and his men looted the convent and its adjacent aid dispensary before leaving the property in flames. None of the nuns were injured, as police had asked them to vacate the property a month before the attack, according to a Vatican report.

The Missionaries of Charity has provided free medical care to vulnerable members of the surrounding community since its establishment, serving approximately 1,500 inpatients and 30,000 outpatients per year, according to the report.

“Stolen items are now openly sold in the market near the San José school,” Sister Paësie, founder of the Kizito Family — a religious community located in the largest slum in Port-au-Prince — told Zenit.

Attacks on religious sisters in Port-au-Prince have not been infrequent. At the beginning of the year, six nuns belonging to the St. Anne’s congregation were abducted by gang members.

Widespread chaos and violence from gangs have been rampant throughout the country since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse by a group of mostly foreign mercenaries in July 2021.

Moïse had refused to vacate office after his term ended in February 2021 and had faced calls from opposition parties to step down on account of his alleged corruption and incompetence. Then-Prime Minister Ariel Henry assumed office, which provoked further aggression.

Chérizier has threatened civil war if Henry does not resign.

“The situation in Port-au-Prince is unacceptable, intolerable, and inconceivable,” Father Baudelaire Martial, CSC, of the Congregation of Holy Cross told CNA in August. “We live in very precarious conditions.”