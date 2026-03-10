Amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, Archbishop of Tehran-Isfahan Cardinal Dominique Mathieu was evacuated from his residence in the Iranian capital. He arrived in Rome last weekend after witnessing the first days of military clashes.

The 62-year-old Belgian cardinal, a member of the Order of Friars Minor Conventuals, became archbishop of Iran in 2021 and was named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2024.

After traveling to Rome last January to participate in the consistory convened by Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, Mathieu returned to Tehran, wishing not to abandon his flock despite the ongoing anti-government protests at the time, U.S. and Israeli threats against the regime, and his own recovery from serious health issues.

Mathieu is the only priest in his diocese. The Roman Catholic Church in Iran has about 2,000 members, most of whom are non-Iranians, out of a population of roughly 90 million, predominantly Shia Muslims. The Latin faithful belong to four parish churches: three in Tehran and one in Isfahan.

Closure of the Italian embassy forces departure

The cardinal’s residence is on the grounds of the Italian Embassy in Tehran, which also hosts the diocesan cathedral. Following Italy’s decision to close the embassy and relocate staff to Azerbaijan, the archbishop had no choice but to leave with the diplomatic representation. He then took a flight from Azerbaijan to Rome.

The Italian embassy in Iran is about 1.2 miles from where the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was targeted in an Israeli airstrike on the first day of the war, Saturday, Feb. 26, which killed him along with dozens of others.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani revealed last week that the embassy in Tehran would temporarily close for “security reasons,” with staff relocating to Baku, Azerbaijan, according to Italian news agency ANSA. Tajani clarified that Italy is not cutting diplomatic ties with Tehran.

Mathieu’s regret at leaving Iran

Mathieu told the Belgian Catholic news site Cathobel that he left Iran with sorrow and pain for the sake of his brothers and sisters there. He hopes to return and asks for prayers for hearts to find inner peace.

In an interview with EWTN News, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect for the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, addressed Mathieu’s departure from Iran. He explained that all embassies are urging foreigners to leave the country due to the unpredictability of the situation. Gugerotti said, “Bombing certain specific areas is something, but from what we hear they are bombing also the most important cities in Iran.”

As of March 10, the war has entered its 11th day, with military actions continuing across the Middle East and threats exchanged between the parties involved.

ACI MENA, the Arabic-language sister service of EWTN News, learned that many Catholic faithful in Iran — diplomats, employees, and students — left the country at the outbreak of the war. Currently, four religious sisters from the Daughters of Charity remain: three in Tehran in a senior home with about 20 residents, and one in Isfahan who previously worked at a leprosy shelter.