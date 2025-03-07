In a world where people are tempted to build walls to exclude others, Christians and Muslims are challenged to build, through dialogue, a shared future based on fraternity, leaders of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue said in a message to Muslims around the world.

"We do not want simply to coexist; we want to live together in sincere and mutual esteem," said the message for the month of Ramadan, which began Feb. 28 in many countries and ends March 29.

"The values we share, such as justice, compassion and respect for creation, should inspire our actions and relationships, and serve as our compass in constructing bridges rather than walls, defending justice rather than oppression, protecting the environment rather than destroying it," it said.

Cardinal George Koovakad, dicastery prefect, and Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kankanamalage, secretary, signed the letter, which was released by the Vatican March 7.

"This year, Ramadan largely coincides with Lent, which for Christians is a period of fasting, supplication and conversion to Christ," the Vatican officials wrote. "This proximity in the spiritual calendar offers us a unique opportunity to walk side-by-side, Christians and Muslims, in a common process of purification, prayer and charity."

"This year," they wrote, "we wish to reflect with you not only on what we can do together to live better lives, but above all on what we want to become together, as Christians and Muslims, in a world in search of hope. Do we want to be simple co-workers for a better world or genuine brothers and sisters, bearing common witness to God's friendship with all humanity?"

"Our world is thirsting for fraternity and genuine dialogue," they said. "Together, Muslims and Christians can bear witness to this hope, in the conviction that friendship is possible despite the burden of history and ideologies that promote exclusion."

"Our trust in God is a treasure that unites us, far beyond our differences," the message said. "It reminds us that we are all spiritual, incarnate, beloved creatures, called to live in dignity and mutual respect."

"We desire to become guardians of this sacred dignity by rejecting all forms of violence, discrimination and exclusion," the Vatican officials said. "We have a unique opportunity to show the world that faith transforms people and societies, and that it is a force for unity and reconciliation."

Today there is a temptation to "build a culture of walls" to prevent encounters with other cultures and other people, they said. "Our challenge is to build, through dialogue, a common future founded on fraternity."

"Our faith and its values should help us to be voices that speak out against injustice and indifference, and proclaim the beauty of human diversity," they said.