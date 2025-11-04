The Vatican’s doctrinal office said Tuesday the titles of “Co-Redemptrix” and “Mediatrix” are not appropriate ways to describe Mary’s participation in salvation.

In Mater Populi Fidelis(“The Mother of the Faithful People of God”), the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) said when an expression requires frequent explanation to maintain the correct meaning, it becomes unhelpful.

“In this case, the expression ‘co-redemptrix’ does not help extol Mary as the first and foremost collaborator in the work of redemption and grace, for it carries the risk of eclipsing the exclusive role of Jesus Christ,” according to the doctrinal note, released Nov. 4.

Pope Leo XIV approved the document, signed by DDF prefect Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, on Oct. 7.

Mary’s contribution to human salvation, specifically the title of “Co-Redemptrix” (“Co-Redeemer”), has been a point of theological debate for decades, with proponents calling for Mary’s role in redemption to be declared a dogma but critics saying it exaggerates her importance and could damage efforts for unity with other Christian denominations.

In a preface to the note, Fernández wrote that the document responds to questions the dicastery received in recent decades about Marian devotion and certain Marian titles, and clarifies which are acceptable.

“There are some Marian reflection groups, publications, new devotions, and even requests for Marian dogmas that do not share the same characteristics as popular devotion,” the cardinal wrote, adding that some Marian devotions, expressed “intensely through social media,” can sow confusion among Catholics.

“This text also aims to deepen the proper foundations of Marian devotion by specifying Mary’s place in her relationship with believers in light of the mystery of Christ as the sole mediator and redeemer. This entails a profound fidelity to Catholic identity while also requiring a particular ecumenical effort,” Fernández wrote.

In addition to “Co-Redemptrix,” the document also addressed at length the Marian title “Mediatrix” or “Mediatrix of All Graces,” analyzing related Church teaching on Mary’s role as intercessor.

The DDF concluded that “some titles, such as ‘Mediatrix of All Graces,’ have limits that do not favor a correct understanding of Mary’s unique place.”

The dicastery encouraged the use of other expressions for Mary, specifically titles referring to her motherhood, including “Mother of God” and “Mother of the Faithful People of God.”

“She is the mother who gave the world the author of redemption and of grace, who stood firm at the foot of the cross (cf. John 19:25), suffering alongside her son and offering the pain of her maternal heart pierced by the sword (cf. Luke 2:35),” the document said. “From the Incarnation to the cross and the Resurrection, she was united to Christ in a way that is unique and that far surpasses any other believer.”

Emphasizing that Mary was saved by her son, Jesus Christ, “in a particular and anticipatory way,” the document explained that “Mary’s incomparable greatness lies in what she has received and in her trusting readiness to allow herself to be overtaken by the Spirit.”

It warned that “when we strive to attribute active roles to her that are parallel to those of Christ, we move away from the incomparable beauty that is uniquely hers.”

Presentation in Rome

Experts on Mariology have have held different positions on the title “Co-Redemptrix,” as have different popes.

At a presentation at the Jesuit Curia in Rome on Nov. 4, Fernández emphasized Pope Leo XIV’s support for the doctrinal note but said “there is no doubt that this document will not please some people.”

He explained that note was intended to help Catholics avoid either exaggerating or underrating the importance of devotion to Mary.

“We care for the people’s faith without complicating it with issues that are not among the concerns of the vast majority and that add nothing essential to their love for Mary,” he added.

He also called debates online defending Mary as “Co-Redemptrix” evidence of the “maximalism” the dicastery wants to avoid.

The cardinal’s approximately 40-minute speech was interrupted on several occasions, including in response to this claim, by an Italian man who called himself Gianfilippo (he declined to give his last name to reporters after the event).

The man, who claimed to be part of a Marian study group of about 30 people, appeared to object to some of Fernández’s arguments, shouting that the document “does not please God” and the title of Mary as “Co-Redemptrix” is “is God’s eternal truth … which the Church has approved for centuries.”

“You must also listen to the laity,” the man claimed in a raised voice. “Documents cannot be made like this without listening to the people.”

“You are not the people,” the cardinal answered. “If you want to write, write to the dicastery.”

Fernández added that the dicastery would listen to his position with respect, “but it’s not the only one. I recommend [you read] the document.”