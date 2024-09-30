Some members of the Synod of Bishops may need to let go of old ways of doing things and others may need to let go of a desire to make everything new; instead, all of them must allow the Holy Spirit to speak, said Dominican Father Timothy Radcliffe.

Opening a retreat for members of the synod on synodality Sept. 30, the British theologian urged honesty, telling them that the "indestructible peace" given by the risen Christ "does not mean that we live in perfect harmony. We are gathered in this assembly because we do not. But no discord can destroy our peace in Christ for we are one in him."

The 368 synod members, along with the theologians and experts assisting them, gathered for a two-day retreat at the Vatican before Pope Francis was scheduled to formally open the monthlong, second session of the synod Oct. 2. After a similar gathering at the Vatican a year earlier, members were to focus this session on "How to be a missionary synodal Church."

Father Radcliffe told participants that with its focus on mission and on helping the millions of people around the world who are searching for meaning and truth, the synod "is not a place for negotiations about structural change, but for choosing life, for conversion and forgiveness."

"The Lord summons us out of the small places in which we have taken refuge and in which we have imprisoned others," the Dominican said.

Beginning with a reflection on Mary Magdalen, John and Peter seeking Jesus in the empty tomb, Father Radcliffe told participants that they, too, may feel like they are searching "in the dark."

"Since the last assembly," he said, "so many people, including participants in this synod, have expressed their doubts as to whether anything is going to be achieved. Like Mary Magdalene, some say, 'Why have they taken away our hope? We expected so much from the synod, but perhaps there will be just more words.'"

In the Gospel account of Easter morning, he said, each of the three disciples "searches for the Lord in his or her own way; each has their own way of loving and each their own emptiness."

Yet, he said, "each of these seekers has their own role in the dawning of hope. There is no rivalry. Their mutual dependence embodies the heart of synodality."

In their searching, each also asks questions, he said. "Likewise, we come to this synod with many questions, for example about the role of women in the church. These are important questions. But they cannot be seen as just questions about whether something will be allowed or refused. That would be to remain the same sort of church. The questions that we face should be more like those in the Gospels," which aim to help the disciples live and share what Jesus taught.

To be of service to its faithful and to the world, Father Radcliffe said, the church must share its treasure, which is faith and is explained in doctrine and dogma.

"The young are hungry for the rich meat of the church's teaching," he said. "They will not be satisfied if we just offer them Jesus who was 'a nice guy' and wants us to be kind to each other."

Benedictine Mother Maria Ignazia Angelini, a spiritual adviser to the synod members, urged them to keep their deliberations anchored in prayer and in awe before the Eucharist.

"Let us make room for the amazed listening that repositions us, disposes us for this new beginning of our journey together," she told them.

As synod members experienced last year, Father Radcliffe said, truly listening can be uncomfortable and make people feel like they are being challenged.

But, he said, they must remember that "our fierce love of the church can also, paradoxically, make us narrow-minded: the fear that it will be harmed by destructive reforms which undermine the traditions that we love. Or the fear that the church will not become the wide-open home for which we long."

"It is deeply sad that often the church is wounded by those who love the church, but differently," he said.

As they approach their discussions, Father Radcliffe said, synod members can be certain that "perfect love drives out fear. Let it drive out the fear of those whose visions of the church are different. The church is in the hands of the Lord and God has promised that the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it."