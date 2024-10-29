A new annual report from the Vatican’s safeguarding body calls for a more transparent and streamlined process for handling abuse cases in the Roman Curia, as part of a global analysis of the church’s efforts on abuse prevention.

An executive summary of the report, published Tuesday and covering the year 2023, highlighted seven key findings, the first of which was “the need to better promote victims’/survivors’ access to information” and to address concerns about “opaque canonical processes as a source of re-traumatization.”

