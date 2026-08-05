Pope Leo XIV will make the first apostolic journey to South America of his pontificate Nov. 6-17, visiting 10 cities in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, the Vatican has announced.

The trip will take him from one of Latin America's least religious countries to the homeland of the late Pope Francis before culminating in Pope Leo's return to Peru, where he served as an Augustinian missionary and later bishop of Chiclayo. It will be his first return to the continent since his election as pope.

The Holy See Press Office confirmed Aug. 5 that the pope will visit Montevideo, Paysandú and Florida in Uruguay; Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Luján in Argentina; and Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa in Peru. Here is a look at the cities that Pope Leo will visit:

Uruguay (Nov. 6-8)

The pope's first stop will be Uruguay, where Christians only make up 44% of the population, the lowest percentage in Latin America, according to the Pew Research Center.

Montevideo

Montevideo is Uruguay's capital and largest city. It is home to the National Shrine of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the historic Montevideo Metropolitan Cathedral.

Paysandú

Paysandú, a cultural and economic hub on Uruguay's western border with Argentina, was founded in 1772 by a priest, Policarpo Sandú, and Christianized Indigenous families. The city is home to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary, known for its large pipe organ.

Florida

The Uruguay visit will likely conclude in Florida, home to the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Thirty-Three, the patroness of Uruguay. A yearly pilgrimage is held every second Sunday of November, which falls this year on Nov. 8. The basilica preserves an 18th-century Guaraní image of the Virgin Mary before which 33 of Uruguayans prayed before fighting for independence.

St. John Paul II consecrated the shrine during his 1988 visit, the last papal trip to Uruguay. "Almost 40 years ago, we experienced the unforgettable visit of St. John Paul II. Now we welcome Pope Leo with enormous anticipation. It is a joy for the Church, but also for all of Uruguay," Cardinal Daniel Sturla of Montevideo said.

Argentina (Nov. 8-11)

The second leg of the trip will be Argentina, the homeland of Pope Francis, who served as archbishop of Buenos Aires before becoming pope, but never returned during his pontificate. About 58% of adults in Argentina identify as Catholic, according to Pew.

Buenos Aires

In Buenos Aires, the pope will likely meet President Javier Milei, who welcomed the announced visit as "an event of enormous spiritual and institutional significance for our country and for all Argentines."

The capital is also home to the Basilica of Our Lady of Mercy, where the tomb of Argentina's first female saint, known as Mama Antula, is located.

Córdoba

Córdoba, Argentina's second-largest city, is known for its Spanish colonial architecture. Its historic Manzana Jesuítica, "Jesuit Block," includes one of South America's oldest universities and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Luján

Luján is home to the Shrine of Our Lady of Luján, patroness of Argentina and one of the country's leading pilgrimage sites. As archbishop of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis led pilgrimages there, while St. John Paul celebrated Mass at the shrine during his 1982 visit and consecrated Argentina to Our Lady of Luján.

Peru (Nov. 11-17)

The final and longest portion of the trip will bring Pope Leo back to Peru, where he first arrived as an Augustinian missionary in 1985. He was appointed apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo in 2014 before becoming its bishop. He obtained Peruvian citizenship in 2015 before being transferred to the Vatican in 2023.

Lima

Lima is Peru's capital and largest city. The city is home to the Basilica and Convent of Our Lady of the Rosary, also known as the Convent of Santo Domingo, where St. Rose of Lima and St. Martin de Porres are buried. Keiko Fujimori, whose victory in Peru's presidential election was declared July 4, is expected to welcome the pope to the country.

Chiclayo

Chiclayo is expected to be one of the most closely watched stops of the trip because of the pope's ties to the local church. Pope Leo served as bishop of the diocese from 2015 to 2023.

Cusco

Pope Leo will also visit Cusco, the former capital of the Inca Empire. One of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the Western Hemisphere, Cusco remains one of Peru's foremost cultural centers in the Andes with an average elevation of 11,150 feet.

Pucallpa

The pope will not leave Peru without stopping in Pucallpa, a city on the Ucayali River in the Amazonian rainforest that has long served as a center for Catholic missionary outreach in Peru's rainforest.

The Diocese of Chiclayo celebrated the Vatican's announcement saying that the pope's visit will bring "a message of faith, hope, and closeness to millions of Peruvians."

"It will be a historic visit that will unite us as a people and as a Church," the diocese said in a social media post.

"With joy and hope, we prepare to welcome the Successor of Peter and to experience this time of grace together."