For those who recognize Christ as the savior, death is not an end or a form of "annihilation," Pope Francis wrote in his general audience catechesis. It is a kind of "sister" that introduces the faithful departed to true life.

Like the previous Wednesday, the pope's weekly general audience Feb. 26 was canceled because the pope was still hospitalized and no one was delegated to lead the gathering in the pope's place. But the Vatican released the pope's prepared text at midday.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, told reporters that the pope prepared the catechesis "weeks in advance," preempting speculation that the pope's reflection on the Canticle of Simeon, which is used as a prayer at the time of death, was somehow connected to the pope's current condition or hospitalization.

Pope Francis has been hospitalized since Feb. 14 and was diagnosed Feb. 18 with double pneumonia.

During the Holy Year 2025, the general audience talks have been focusing on "Jesus Christ our hope," starting with a look at the Bible stories of Jesus' infancy and childhood.

After reflecting on the Three Kings as "pilgrims of hope" the previous week, the pope's catechesis Feb. 26 looked at Jesus' presentation at the temple and how Simeon and Anna were also "pilgrims of hope" who recognized God's presence and welcomed it with joy.

In his catechesis, the pope wrote, the Holy Spirit "breathes" in the temple and "speaks to the heart of an elderly man: Simeon … who nurtures the desire for the fulfillment of God's promises to Israel by the prophets."

Simeon perceives "the presence of the Lord's Anointed One" and the "Prince of Peace" in the temple when he sees the baby Jesus, the pope wrote. Simeon "embraces that child who, small and helpless, rests in his arms; but it is he, in fact, who finds consolation and the fullness of his existence by holding him to himself."

Simeon expresses this consolation "in a canticle full of heartfelt gratitude, which in the church has become the prayer at the end of the day," he noted.

The pope quoted the canticle, which begins, "Now, Master, you may let your servant go in peace, according to your word, for my eyes have seen your salvation," which means Simeon is ready to die in peace now that he has seen the Messiah.

"Simeon sings the joy of those who have seen him," the pope wrote, and he is also able to share that encounter with others.

"He is a witness of faith received as a gift and communicated to others; he is a witness of the hope that does not disappoint; he is a witness of God's love, which fills the heart of man with joy and peace," he wrote.

"Filled with this spiritual consolation, the elderly Simeon sees death not as the end, but as fulfillment, fullness; he awaits it like a 'sister' that does not annihilate but introduces to the true life that he has already foretasted and in which he believes," Pope Francis wrote.

The elderly widow, Anna, also sees "salvation made flesh in the child Jesus" at the temple, celebrates his presence and generously spreads "the prophetic word," he wrote.

"The song of redemption of two elders thus emits the proclamation of the Jubilee for all the people and for the world. Hope is rekindled in hearts in the Temple of Jerusalem because Christ our hope has entered it," he wrote.

The pope asked Christians to imitate Simeon and Anna who are "'pilgrims of hope,' who have clear eyes capable of seeing beyond appearances, who are able to detect the presence of God in smallness, and who know how to welcome God's visit with joy and rekindle hope in the heart of brothers and sisters."