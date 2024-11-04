Remembering the cardinals and bishops who died in the past year, Pope Francis prayed that after their loving service to the Catholic Church "they may exult in eternal communion with the saints."

At the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter's Basilica, the pope presided over a memorial Mass Nov. 4 for the seven cardinals and 116 bishops who passed away between Nov. 1, 2023, and Oct. 21 this year.

The booklet for the Mass listed the names of all of them, including nine bishops from the United States: retired Auxiliary Bishop Raymond E. Goedert of Chicago; Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville of Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana; Bishop Peter M. Muhich of Rapid City, South Dakota; retired Washington Auxiliary Bishop Francisco González Valer; retired Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Thomas J. Gumbleton; retired Bishop George W. Coleman of Fall River, Massachusetts; retired Bishop Daniel P. Reilly of Worcester, Massachusetts; retired Bishop Edward J. Slattery of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and retired Ukrainian Bishop Basil H. Losten of Stamford, Connecticut.

The Lord is a "compassionate and merciful judge," Pope Francis said in his homily, and "with this assurance, we pray for the cardinals and bishops who died in the last 12 months."

"Elect members of the people of God, they were baptized into the death of Christ in order to rise with him. They were shepherds and models for the Lord's flock," he said, and having celebrated the Eucharist, breaking "the bread of life on earth, may they now enjoy a seat at his table."

The deceased cardinals and bishops "loved the church -- each in his own way, but they all loved the church," the pope said. "Let us pray that they may exult in eternal communion with the saints" and "with firm hope, let us look forward to rejoicing with them in heaven."

The Gospel reading at the Mass was St. Luke's account of the "good thief" asking Jesus on the cross to "remember me when you come into your kingdom."

At the end of his homily, Pope Francis had everyone at the Mass repeat with him the thief's prayer three times: "Jesus, remember me."

The unnamed thief, crucified alongside Jesus, "transformed his dire pain into a prayer," which effectively was, "Carry me in your heart, Jesus," the pope said. "His words did not reflect anguish and defeat, but hope."

"This criminal, who died as a disciple of the last hour, desired only one thing: to find a welcoming heart," he said. "That is all that mattered to him as he found himself defenseless in the face of death. The Lord heard the sinner's prayer, even at the end, as he always does."

His brief encounter with Jesus on the cross was transformed into an eternity at peace with him, which should prompt people to reflect on how they meet Christ, the pope said.

"How do I encounter Jesus? Or better yet, how do I let Jesus meet me? Do I let him meet me or do I close myself off in my selfishness, in my pain, in my self-sufficiency?" Pope Francis asked. "Do I feel like a sinner and let the Lord meet me, or do I feel righteous and say, 'I don't need you' and just move on?"